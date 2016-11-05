Sports

November 5, 2016 12:15 AM

Mississippi prep scores

Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL

Brookhaven 44, Natchez 22

Canton 56, Lanier 32

Clinton 35, Starkville 28

Columbus 60, Hernando 47

D’Iberville 35, St. Martin 21

Falkner 58, Biggersville 22

French Camp 48, Leake County 12

George County 56, Hancock 39

Germantown 49, Ridgeland 14

Gulfport 24, Biloxi 3

Harrison Central 48, Ocean Springs 35

Hattiesburg 49, Stone 33

Horn Lake 21, Southaven 7

Lake Cormorant 31, Oxford 20

Laurel 41, Wayne County 7

Long Beach 46, West Harrison 7

Lumberton 34, Stringer 14

Madison Central 44, Greenville 7

Meridian 36, Forest Hill 13

Nanih Waiya 54, Ethel 0

New Hope 37, Saltillo 13

Northwest Rankin 34, Murrah 0

Noxapater 41, Durant 6

Pascagoula 37, Gautier 31, OT

Pearl 35, Brandon 7

Picayune 49, Pearl River Central 7

Resurrection Catholic 45, Salem 6

Sebastopol 54, McAdams 16

Smithville 37, Coffeeville 12

Springfield, La. 56, Bogue Chitto 32

Tupelo 36, Olive Branch 7

Vardaman 35, Hamilton 6

Vicksburg 49, Holmes County Central 26

Warren Central 24, Callaway 6

West Lowndes 42, Thrasher 14

West Point 53, Lewisburg 17

Wingfield 22, West Jones 17

Class 4A

First Round

Amory 29, New Albany 18

Cleveland 21, Houston 19

East Central 48, Forrest Co. AHS 14

Florence 57, Northeast Jones 29

Greenwood 34, Caledonia 28

Lafayette 44, Shannon 0

Louisville 35, Raymond 6

Mendenhall 36, McComb 30

Noxubee County 47, Gentry 0

Pontotoc 43, Ripley 0

Poplarville 63, Pass Christian 21

Purvis 10, Moss Point 3

Quitman 28, Lawrence County 15

Senatobia 34, Itawamba AHS 15

St. Stanislaus 56, Greene County 14

West Lauderdale 21, North Pike 11

Class 3A

First Round

Charleston 52, Belmont 0

East Side 50, South Pontotoc 13

Forest 40, Magee 18

Hazlehurst 40, Perry Central 7

Independence 41, Booneville 12

Kemper County 58, Crystal Springs 0

Kossuth 27, Palmer 12

North Panola 42, Benton County/Hickory Flats/Ashland (Co-op FB) 14

North Pontotoc 45, Ruleville 24

Raleigh 26, Philadelphia 21

Seminary 49, Franklin Co. 21

Southeast Lauderdale 49, Morton 42

Tylertown 21, Jefferson County 6

Velma Jackson 54, Aberdeen 22

Wilkinson County 50, West Marion 42

Yazoo County 34, Mooreville 0

Class 2A

First Round

Amite County 36, Mize 34

Baldwyn 58, Coahoma Co. 16

Bassfield 62, East Marion 0

Bay Springs 32, Scott Central 10

Calhoun City 44, O’Bannon 0

East Webster 39, LeFlore 16

Heidelberg 22, Puckett 13

J.Z. George 47, East Union 7

North Forrest 42, Loyd Star 7

Prentiss 28, Taylorsville 12

South Delta 46, Winona 14

St. Joseph-Madison 20, Newton 16

Strayhorn 54, Mantachie 0

Union 37, Pisgah 13

Walnut 14, West Tallahatchie 12

West Bolivar 36, Bruce 6

MSAIS AAAA Div I

First Round

Copiah Aca. 13, Parklane Aca. 6

Jackson Prep 32, Jackson Aca. 7

MSAIS AAAA Div II

First Round

Pillow Aca. 47, East Rankin Aca. 26

Washington School 35, Magnolia Heights 27

MSAIS Class AAA

Second Round

Adams Christian 35, Starkville Aca. 7

Heritage Aca. 44, Manchester Aca. 14

Indianola Aca. 41, Columbia Aca. 20

St. Joseph-Greenville 42, Centreville Aca. 0

MSAIS Class A-AA

Second Round

Canton Aca. 44, Prentiss Christian 28

Marshall Aca. 35, Winona Christian 21

Tri-County Aca. 42, Wilkinson County Christian Academy 20

Trinity Episcopal 32, Prairie View, La. 26

MSAIS Eight Man

First Round

Christian Collegiate 51, North Sunflower Aca. 20

Franklin Academy 50, Kemper Aca. 40

Marvell Academy, Ark. 42, Delta Aca. 14

Tallulah, La. 62, Humphreys Aca. 18

