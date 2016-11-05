Mississippi prep scores

Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL
Brookhaven 44, Natchez 22
Canton 56, Lanier 32
Clinton 35, Starkville 28
Columbus 60, Hernando 47
D’Iberville 35, St. Martin 21
Falkner 58, Biggersville 22
French Camp 48, Leake County 12
George County 56, Hancock 39
Germantown 49, Ridgeland 14
Gulfport 24, Biloxi 3
Harrison Central 48, Ocean Springs 35
Hattiesburg 49, Stone 33
Horn Lake 21, Southaven 7
Lake Cormorant 31, Oxford 20
Laurel 41, Wayne County 7
Long Beach 46, West Harrison 7
Lumberton 34, Stringer 14
Madison Central 44, Greenville 7
Meridian 36, Forest Hill 13
Nanih Waiya 54, Ethel 0
New Hope 37, Saltillo 13
Northwest Rankin 34, Murrah 0
Noxapater 41, Durant 6
Pascagoula 37, Gautier 31, OT
Pearl 35, Brandon 7
Picayune 49, Pearl River Central 7
Resurrection Catholic 45, Salem 6
Sebastopol 54, McAdams 16
Smithville 37, Coffeeville 12
Springfield, La. 56, Bogue Chitto 32
Tupelo 36, Olive Branch 7
Vardaman 35, Hamilton 6
Vicksburg 49, Holmes County Central 26
Warren Central 24, Callaway 6
West Lowndes 42, Thrasher 14
West Point 53, Lewisburg 17
Wingfield 22, West Jones 17
Class 4A
First Round
Amory 29, New Albany 18
Cleveland 21, Houston 19
East Central 48, Forrest Co. AHS 14
Florence 57, Northeast Jones 29
Greenwood 34, Caledonia 28
Lafayette 44, Shannon 0
Louisville 35, Raymond 6
Mendenhall 36, McComb 30
Noxubee County 47, Gentry 0
Pontotoc 43, Ripley 0
Poplarville 63, Pass Christian 21
Purvis 10, Moss Point 3
Quitman 28, Lawrence County 15
Senatobia 34, Itawamba AHS 15
St. Stanislaus 56, Greene County 14
West Lauderdale 21, North Pike 11
Class 3A
First Round
Charleston 52, Belmont 0
East Side 50, South Pontotoc 13
Forest 40, Magee 18
Hazlehurst 40, Perry Central 7
Independence 41, Booneville 12
Kemper County 58, Crystal Springs 0
Kossuth 27, Palmer 12
North Panola 42, Benton County/Hickory Flats/Ashland (Co-op FB) 14
North Pontotoc 45, Ruleville 24
Raleigh 26, Philadelphia 21
Seminary 49, Franklin Co. 21
Southeast Lauderdale 49, Morton 42
Tylertown 21, Jefferson County 6
Velma Jackson 54, Aberdeen 22
Wilkinson County 50, West Marion 42
Yazoo County 34, Mooreville 0
Class 2A
First Round
Amite County 36, Mize 34
Baldwyn 58, Coahoma Co. 16
Bassfield 62, East Marion 0
Bay Springs 32, Scott Central 10
Calhoun City 44, O’Bannon 0
East Webster 39, LeFlore 16
Heidelberg 22, Puckett 13
J.Z. George 47, East Union 7
North Forrest 42, Loyd Star 7
Prentiss 28, Taylorsville 12
South Delta 46, Winona 14
St. Joseph-Madison 20, Newton 16
Strayhorn 54, Mantachie 0
Union 37, Pisgah 13
Walnut 14, West Tallahatchie 12
West Bolivar 36, Bruce 6
MSAIS AAAA Div I
First Round
Copiah Aca. 13, Parklane Aca. 6
Jackson Prep 32, Jackson Aca. 7
MSAIS AAAA Div II
First Round
Pillow Aca. 47, East Rankin Aca. 26
Washington School 35, Magnolia Heights 27
MSAIS Class AAA
Second Round
Adams Christian 35, Starkville Aca. 7
Heritage Aca. 44, Manchester Aca. 14
Indianola Aca. 41, Columbia Aca. 20
St. Joseph-Greenville 42, Centreville Aca. 0
MSAIS Class A-AA
Second Round
Canton Aca. 44, Prentiss Christian 28
Marshall Aca. 35, Winona Christian 21
Tri-County Aca. 42, Wilkinson County Christian Academy 20
Trinity Episcopal 32, Prairie View, La. 26
MSAIS Eight Man
First Round
Christian Collegiate 51, North Sunflower Aca. 20
Franklin Academy 50, Kemper Aca. 40
Marvell Academy, Ark. 42, Delta Aca. 14
Tallulah, La. 62, Humphreys Aca. 18
