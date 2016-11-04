Gulfport, Biloxi continue rivalry in annual grudge match

Biloxi receiver Tim Jones is pulled out of bounds after picking up an Indian first down against Gulfport at Milner Stadium in Gulfport, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Gulfport quarterback Cleveland Ford throws a touchdown pass to Jalen Knight as Biloxi's Brandon Walker provides pressure at Milner Stadium in Gulfport, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Gulfport receiver Trey Scott tries to catch a Cleveland Ford pass in front of Biloxi's De'angelo Mayers at Milner Stadium in Gulfport, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Gulfport's Ta'Quoris Newsome picks up a first down against Biloxi at Milner Stadium in Gulfport, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Biloxi receiver Tim Jones picks up a first down against Gulfport at Milner Stadium in Gulfport, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Biloxi quarterback Brodie King scrambles away from pressure from Gulfport's Karlos Dillard at Milner Stadium in Gulfport, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Gulfport's Karlos Dillard is brought down by a Biloxi defender at Milner Stadium in Gulfport, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Biloxi's De'angelo Mayers is brought down by Gulfport's Princeton Fells at Milner Stadium in Gulfport, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Gulfport running back Larozzo Shugart leaps over a fallen teammate as Biloxi's Jiles Bradfield at Milner Stadium in Gulfport, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Gulfport's Ginarious Johnson pressures Biloxi quarterback Brodie King at Milner Stadium in Gulfport, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Gulfport 's Ta'Quoris Newsome tries to shed the tackle of Biloxi's Asonti Hall at Milner Stadium in Gulfport, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Gulfport quarterback Cleveland Ford tries to pick up a first down on a quarterback draw against Biloxi at Milner Stadium in Gulfport, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Gulfport 's Chad Crenshaw picks up a first down against Biloxi at Milner Stadium in Gulfport, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Biloxi's Nick Ross is brought down by two Gulfport defenders at Milner Stadium in Gulfport, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Biloxi quarterback Brodie King rolls out to escape pass rush from Gulfport at Milner Stadium in Gulfport, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Gulfport and Biloxi lines get ready for an Admiral PAT at Milner Stadium in Gulfport, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Gulfport quarterback Cleveland Ford cuts against the grain in an attempt to score against Biloxi at Milner Stadium in Gulfport, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Biloxi receiver Tim Jones is brought down after picking up a first down at Milner Stadium in Gulfport, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Gulfport's Keenan Magee sweeps in to stop Biloxi's Brodie King at Milner Stadium in Gulfport, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Biloxi quarterback Brodie King tries to split Gulfport defenders Orlando Brown and Keenan Magee at Milner Stadium in Gulfport, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com