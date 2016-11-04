Former MLB catcher Lyons wraps up Ohr-O’Keefe Baseball series

Barry Lyons brought the Our Love Affair with Baseball weekly Friday luncheon to a conclusion with a retrospective of the six-month series.
The series that began May 13 was offered by the museum along with an exhibit featuring baseball history on the Coast and memorabilia by the area’s players.
Lyons, the exhibit’s guest curator and who secured most of the guests, enjoyed revisiting his baseball career. Lyons played for the Mets (1986-90), Los Angeles Dodgers (1990-91), California Angels (1991) and Chicago White Sox (1995) in 14 MLB seasons.
“I have a passion about baseball,” said Lyons. “Playing Major League baseball is something I dreamed about as a kid. I made memories that are life-lasting.”
Ohr-O’Keefe assistant curator Rhea Minor enjoyed the speaking series and exhibit.
“It has been way to bring in people who love baseball to see the museum,” she said. “I learned a lot listening to speakers who had played baseball and seeing how the game evolved.”
Former Biloxi Dodgers pitcher Dicky “Lefty” O’Neal and Cliff Kirkland spoke during the series about their memories integrating the Negro League team as white players.
“The series brought back some of the old memories,” former Biloxi Dodgers catcher Johnny Thompson said. “When I was playing no one asked me for my autograph.” Thompson now gets asked for his autograph at events such as the speaking series and the annual Negro League reunion in Birmingham.
Former Clarion Ledger sports columnist Rick Cleveland was the first speaker on May 13. Cleveland focused on legendary Delta State coach Boo Ferriss, who nurtured the baseball dreams of many Mississippi players during his tenure with the Statesmen.
Gary Sarnoff and Gary Higginbotham told about the history of professional baseball on the Coast. Sarnoff, who wrote the Wrecking Crew of ’33 about the last Senators team to win the American League Pennant – they lost the World Series in five games to the Giants – talked about the Senators holding Spring Training in Biloxi in the early 1930s.
Higginbotham told the history of Minor League baseball in Gulfport and Biloxi, starting with the Crabs in the mid-1900s. In the 1920s, the Tarpons played for three years in Gulfport. After the Tarpons left, the area would not have a regular Minor League presence until the Shuckers started playing last year.’
Overtime Sports President Tim Bennett, Mississippi Braves general manager and Southern League vice President Steve Desalvo, Shuckers play-by-play announcer Chris Harris, and Lyons told the story of bringing Minor League baseball to Biloxi, cumulating in the move of the Huntsville Stars to Biloxi in 2015.
The series brought to town baseball stars Dale Murphy, who played for the Atlanta Braves, and Darryl Strawberry, who made his mark with the New York Mets and the New York Yankees.
