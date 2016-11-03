Former MLB catcher Barry Lyons will speak at final Ohr-O’Keefe baseball luncheon Friday

Former major-league catcher Barry Lyons of Biloxi will speak at the final “Our Love Affair with Baseball” at noon Friday at the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art in Biloxi.
The luncheon is $10 and includes free admission to the multimedia baseball exhibit.
Lyons, a member of the 1986 World Series champion New York Mets, will recap the list of “Our Love Affair with Baseball” speakers this year. The speakers included Darryl Strawberry, Dale Murphy, Steve Smith, Matt Lawton, Marcus Lawton and Doug Thompson.
Lyons played for the Mets (1986-90), Los Angeles Dodgers (1990-91), California Angels (1991) and Chicago White Sox (1995) during his 14-year pro career.
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
