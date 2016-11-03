Indians fans again must wait until next year

Tens of thousands of fans flocked to downtown Cleveland for a celebration.
The Chicago Cubs crashed the party, beating the Indians 8-7 in Game 7 of the World Series to claim their first championship since 1908. The Indians now own the longest title drought in the majors at 68 years.
A boisterous sellout crowd — nearly half of them rooting for Chicago — packed Progressive Field an hour before the first pitch. Revelers also stood shoulder-to-shoulder outside the ballpark, watching the game on large screens.
When reliever Mike Montgomery recorded the final out in the 10th inning, Cubs fans became unglued, jumping for joy 350 miles away from their beloved Wrigley Field. Indians fans slowly headed for the exits after being forced to wait for next year yet again.
