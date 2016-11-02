NHL Capsules

Carey Price made 42 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-0 on Wednesday night to extend their winning streak to eight games.
Nathan Beaulieu, Torrey Mitchell and Alexander Radulov, into an empty net, scored for Montreal. At 9-0-1, the Canadiens are the only undefeated NHL team in regulation time this season. Alex Galchenyuk and Brendan Gallagher each had two assists.
Ryan Miller made 19 saves for the Canucks. They are winless in five games and 4-5-1 overall.
Price made more than 40 saves for the first time this season, topping his previous high of 38.
FLYERS 4, RED WINGS 3, OT
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mark Streit tied it with 1:02 left in regulation and Jakub Voracek scored in overtime to lift Philadelphia past Detroit.
Voracek completed Philadelphia's comeback by finishing a 2-on-1 with Claude Giroux 1:41 into the 3-on-3 overtime. The assist extended Giroux's points streak to a career-high 10 games.
Chris VandeVelde and Roman Lyubimov also scored to help the Flyers run their regular-season home winning streak against the Red Wings to 12 games.
Henrik Zetterberg, Dylan Larkin and Andreas Athanasiou scored for Detroit.
