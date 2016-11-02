NBA Capsules

Kemba Walker had 22 points, Nicolas Batum scored 17 of 20 points in a pivotal third quarter and the Charlotte Hornets handed the Philadelphia 76ers their fourth straight loss to open the season, 109-93 on Wednesday night.
Led by Batum, the Hornets opened the second half on a 16-2 run to erase a seven-point halftime deficit and gain control.
Batum, who came into game shooting just 27 percent from the field and was limited to three points in the first half, was 6 of 8 in the third quarter with three 3-pointers as the Hornets outscored the 76ers 39-20. The 76ers didn't help themselves with eight turnovers in the third quarter that led to 12 Charlotte points.
Frank Kaminsky provided a huge boost off the bench for Charlotte (3-1), finishing with 14 points for his second-straight double-digit game since returning from a sprained foot.
NETS 109, PISTONS 101
NEW YORK (AP) — Brook Lopez had 34 points and 11 rebounds, Sean Kilpatrick added 24 points, and the Nets beat the Pistons.
Brooklyn hit 16 of its 20 shots in the first quarter to take a 38-30 advantage. The Nets had more turnovers (5) than misses. Brooklyn's first miss came at the 6:03 mark in the first when Rondae Hollis-Jefferson was off on a 3-pointer. Lopez had 14 in the first quarter and 24 by the end of the first half to lead the Nets as Brooklyn took a 71-55 lead to the locker room.
Detroit cut the lead to 11 heading into the fourth quarter and then as close as five with 1:34 remaining.
Tobias Harris and Marcus Morris each scored 23 points, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 15 points and Jon Leuer added 11 for the Pistons.
LAKERS 123, HAWKS 116
ATLANTA (AP) — Lou Williams scored 16 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter, and the Lakers rallied after trailing most of the game to beat the Hawks.
D'Angelo Russell led the Lakers with 23 points.
Williams, the Atlanta native who played for the Hawks from 2012-14, had a quiet game before his big final quarter.
Dwight Howard had 31 points and 11 rebounds and Tim Hardaway Jr. had 26 points for Atlanta.
A 3-pointer by Brandon Ingram early in the fourth quarter gave the Lakers a 99-98 lead — their first since the opening period. A layup by Williams stretched the Lakers' lead to 107-100.
ROCKETS 118, KNICKS 99
NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden had 30 points and 15 assists, and the Rockets routed the Knicks.
The NBA's leader coming into the day with 11.8 assists per game toyed with the Knicks defense, setting up teammates for lobs or open 3-pointers as the Rockets easily bounced back from a loss in Cleveland a night earlier.
Eric Gordon added 21 points for Houston, which has won seven straight at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks haven't defeated the Rockets at home since Jan. 26, 2009, so long ago that their coach was current Houston coach Mike D'Antoni.
Harden also grabbed six rebounds, a night after he had 41 points and 15 assists in the Rockets' 128-120 loss in Cleveland.
Carmelo Anthony scored 21 points for the Knicks, who besides their poor defense also heard loud boos for their rebounding and turnovers in a dismal performance.
RAPTORS 113, WIZARDS 103
WASHINGTON (AP) — DeMar DeRozan continued his hot start by scoring 40 points and outdueling John Wall in a showcase of All-Star guards as the Raptors beat the winless Wizards.
DeRozan was 14 of 23 from the floor despite leaving the game briefly to get his ankles taped. Raptors backcourt made Kyle Lowry needed three stitches to close a cut below his right eye but still scored 18 points.
Those problems didn't slow down the Raptors (3-1) as they spoiled the home opener for the Wizards (0-3). Terrence Ross added 15 points for Toronto.
Wall was dominant in leading Washington with 33 points on 13 of 19 shooting and 11 assists. Otto Porter was 11 of 13 from the field for 23 points and Bradley Beal scored 15, but the Wizards did themselves in with 21 turnovers that Toronto turned into 30 points.
GRIZZLIES 89, PELICANS 83, OT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — JaMychal Green scored 21 points, Mike Conley added 20 and the Grizzlies beat the still-winless Pelicans.
James Ennis had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Memphis, while Zach Randolph finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds, part of the Grizzlies outrebounding the Pelicans 52-43.
Lance Stephenson led New Orleans with 21 points and six assists, while Langston Galloway and rookie Buddy Hield had 18 points each. Anthony Davis, the league's second-leading scorer, was limited to 10 points, connecting on only 3 of 13 shots as New Orleans lost its fifth straight.
Comments