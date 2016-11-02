Price makes 42 saves, Canadiens win 8th straight win

Carey Price made 42 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-0 on Wednesday night to extend their winning streak to eight games.
Nathan Beaulieu, Torrey Mitchell and Alexander Radulov, into an empty net, scored for Montreal. At 9-0-1, the Canadiens are the only undefeated NHL team in regulation time this season. Alex Galchenyuk and Brendan Gallagher each had two assists.
Ryan Miller made 19 saves for the Canucks. They are winless in five games and 4-5-1 overall.
Price made more than 40 saves for the first time this season, topping his previous high of 38.
Montreal hardly looked like the league's best team for much of the game. The Canadiens were disorganized and struggled to generate any momentum in the first period. The Canucks won most puck battles while Montreal failed to string passes together. The shots were 13-3 for Vancouver after 20 minutes.
Price kept Montreal in the game to start the second period, robbing winger Sven Baertschi from close range. The visitors led 24-3 in shots before the Canadiens struck midway through the second.
Following sustained pressure by Vancouver, Beaulieu scored on a fast break for Montreal. The defenseman cashed in a rebound at 12:22 after Brendan Gallagher's shot from a tight angle bounced off Miller and landed in the crease.
The goal was Beaulieu's first of the season and it came on Montreal's 11th shot.
The Habs doubled their lead in the last minute of the second period on Mitchell's team-high fifth goal of the year. Mitchell came storming down the wing on a 2 on 1 with Phillip Danault, who found his streaking teammate with a cross-crease pass. Miller, who was playing the shot, had no chance on the goal.
NOTES: The Canadiens are 7-0-1 in their last eight home games against Vancouver. ... Montreal has scored first in 8 of 10 games this season. .. The Canucks are on a six-game trip. ... Montreal recalled Daniel Carr and Joel Hanley from the AHL's St. John's IceCaps.
UP NEXT:
Vancouver: At Ottawa on Thursday night.
Montreal: At Columbus on Friday night.
