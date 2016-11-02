Czechs hope to finally score in World Cup qualifying

The Czech Republic has yet to score a goal in qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, and hopes a couple of inexperienced strikers can make a difference against Norway.
Patrik Schick of Sampdoria and Milan Skoda of Slavia Prague were the only two strikers named in the team Wednesday for the Nov. 11 game in Prague.
The 20-year-old Schick has played only two international matches before, while the 30-year-old Skoda had made 14 appearances.
In Group C, the Czechs have so far been held to 0-0 draws at home by Northern Ireland and Azerbaijan, and were beaten 3-0 at Germany.
The Czechs will be missing key midfielders Tomas Rosicky of Sparta Prague and Vladimir Darida of Hertha Berlin because of injuries.
---
Czech Republic squad:
Goalkeepers: Tomas Koubek (Sparta Prague), Tomas Vaclik (FC Basel), Jiri Pavlenka (Slavia Prague)
Defenders: Jakub Brabec (Genk), Theodor Gebre Selassie (Werder Bremen), Pavel Kaderabek (Hoffenheim), Tomas Kalas (Fulham), Filip Novak (Midtjylland), Daniel Pudil (Sheffield Wednesday), Tomas Sivok (Bursaspor), Marek Suchy (FC Basel)
Midfielders: Borek Dockal (Sparta Prague), Lukas Droppa (Tom Tomsk), Tomas Horava (Viktoria Plzen), Ladislav Krejci (Bologna), Jiri Skalak (Brighton)
Forwards: Patrik Schick (Sampdoria), Milan Skoda (Slavia Prague)
