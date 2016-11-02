Delaware court hears appeal in soccer tournament killings

Delaware's Supreme Court is hearing an appeal from one of two gang members convicted of murder in a 2012 soccer tournament shooting in Wilmington that left three people dead.
Attorneys for Jeffrey Phillips, who is serving life in prison, say a judge erred in not declaring a mistrial after a key prosecution witness testified that he was in witness protection.
They also are challenging protective orders that prevented Phillips and his attorneys from discussing statements made by co-defendants before trial.
The defense also contends there was insufficient evidence to convict Phillips of gang participation, and that the judge should have allowed him to be tried separately from a co-defendant.
Phillips was convicted of the murder of tournament organizer Herman Curry, and manslaughter in the death of 16-year-old player Alexander Kamara.
