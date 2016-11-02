Delaware court hears appeal in soccer tournament killings

1:28 Stay Puft marshmallow man hanging out in airport Pause

0:41 Quality Bakery tries to get back to work after Katrina

2:20 Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode

1:00 How to safely carve your pumpkin

1:12 Police Chief: "Were staying hopeful" in search for missing man

1:51 Bay says goodbye to Chief Mike De Nardo

3:22 Ole Miss' Chad Kelly, Evan Engram react to Auburn loss

2:16 Barnes, Foster celebrate D'Iberville's win over Harrison Central

5:11 Sports Guys: Whoever has the ball last wins