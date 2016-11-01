Jazz's 3-point shooting does in Spurs, 106-91

George Hill had 22 points and the Utah Jazz made a season-high 15 3-pointers, handing the San Antonio Spurs their first loss of the season 106-91 on Tuesday night.
Rodney Hood had 19 points, Trey Lyles 15 and Shelvin Mack 14 for Utah, which finished 15 for 31 from 3-point range.
Kawhi Leonard led San Antonio with 30 points and LaMarcus Aldridge added 21.
Hill made four straight baskets starting with about 6 minutes left, scoring 10 points to give the Jazz a 96-88 lead with 4 minutes remaining.
Utah built a 12-point lead in the opening quarter by shooting 72 percent from the field and 88 percent on 3s.
The Jazz made seven 3-pointers in the first quarter, one more than their previous season high for a game.
It didn't matter if the Spurs contested the shots or not, Utah's shots were falling in the first quarter. San Antonio didn't panic, sticking to their rotations and sets.
The Spurs erased a 47-31 deficit, going on a 15-0 run over a 6-minute span. Leonard's 16-foot jumper pulled San Antonio within 47-46 and Aldridge's 18-footer tied the game at 48.
The Jazz shot 28 percent in the second quarter.
But Lyles revived Utah's offense, scoring all but two points during a 10-0 run that gave the Jazz a 70-63 lead they would never relinquish.
Lyles finished 2 for 7 on 3-pointers and Hood was 4 for 8.
TIP-INS
Jazz: Mack was 0 for 4 on 3-pointers this season before making his only two attempts against the Spurs. . F Boris Diaw missed his first game of the season, sitting out against his former team with a bruised right leg. Diaw, who played with San Antonio from 2012-2016, received a loud ovation when his image was shown on the video boards. Hill, who played three seasons in San Antonio, also received a loud ovation. . Utah was winless in its two road games this season, losing by an average of 11 points.
Spurs: San Antonio has a winning record in the regular season for all but 48 days since 1997. . Jonathan Simmons made his first start of the season. Filling in for Danny Green, Simmons had two points in 29 minutes. Green is sidelined by a strained left quadriceps. . Tony Parker is 73rd in league history with 1,084 games played, breaking a tie he had with Antawn Jamison and Dell Curry.
UP NEXT
Jazz: Host Dallas on Wednesday.
Spurs: At the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.
