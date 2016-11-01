Marchand, Moore, Rask lead Bruins to 2-1 win over Panthers

Brad Marchand and Dominic Moore scored to lead the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night.
Tuukka Rask stopped 33 shots to help the Bruins win their second straight after a three-game skid.
Denis Malgin scored for the Panthers and Roberto Luongo had 24 saves in Florida's fourth loss in five games.
Trailing 2-0, the Panthers got on the scoreboard on Malgin's first NHL goal with 4:35 left in the third when his shot from the slot beat Rask. It snapped the Bruins goalie's shutout streak of 131:11.
The Panthers pulled their goalie with 3:20 left during a power play to give them a 6-on-4 advantage but couldn't score.
The Bruins were outshot 13-3 in the first period but Marchand gave them a 1-0 lead with his goal on the penalty shot 3:53 in. Reilly Smith was called for hooking Marchand from behind. Marchand then skated in on Luongo and put the puck over his glove for his 300th NHL point.
The Bruins made it 2-0 on a short-handed goal by Moore at 6:16 of the second. Moore's angle shot from below the left circle rolled in and out of the net so quickly that the goal light didn't go off and play continued, but an official's review a few seconds later determined the puck had crossed the goal line before it came out.
The Panthers were on the power play seven times but couldn't score as they managed only six shots, and gave up the short-handed goal to Moore in the second.
NOTES: Florida RW Jaromir Jagr played in his 1,639th NHL game, tying him with Dave Andreychuk for sixth on the all-time list. ... Panthers RW Jonathan Marchessault, 25, has been named the NHL's third star for October, tying for the league lead with six goals and adding five assists in nine games. ... Bruins RW David Pastrnak, who leads Boston with five goals, sat out the second of a two-game NHL suspension for a high hit against the New York Rangers.
