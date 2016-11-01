Larsson scores in 3rd to lift Sabres over Wild 2-1

Johan Larsson had a third-period goal in his return to Minnesota and Robin Lehner made 27 saves, lifting the Buffalo Sabres over the Wild 2-1 on Tuesday night.
Ryan O'Reilly added his fourth goal for Buffalo, which has won three straight.
Larsson, a 2010 second-round pick by Minnesota, played one career game for the Wild in 2012-13 before being traded for Jason Pominville.
The Swedish forward batted a bouncing puck past goaltender Devan Dubnyk with just over six minutes left. Brian Gionta centered a puck that went off the stick of Minnesota forward Mikael Granlund and Larsson swatted it out of the air with the shaft of his stick.
Dubnyk stopped 22 shots but had his individual scoreless streak end at 183:16. Granlund scored his second goal for Minnesota, which had won three in a row and was unbeaten in four previous home games.
Dubnyk's streak ended just three shots into the game. Dubnyk stopped Rasmus Ristolainen's point shot, but O'Reilly had the rebound deflect off his skate directly to his stick for an easy score.
Granlund tied it on the game's first power play. With Josh Gorges off for slashing and breaking Granlund's stick, Pominville brought the puck into the offensive zone and dumped to Eric Staal.
Staal's shot bounced to Granlund, who was streaking in. Granlund's speed allowed him to get past a sprawling Lehner for the goal.
NOTES: Buffalo D Zach Bogosian didn't play the final two periods and was announced out with a knee injury. ... Minnesota's franchise-record scoreless streak was snapped at 184:59. ... Sabres F Hudson Fasching, a Minnesota native, missed the game with a groin injury. The team recalled Justin Bailey from Rochester of the American Hockey League. ... Staal has a five-game point streak, his longest since Jan. 2014. He has one goal and four assists in that span. ... The road team has won 15 of the 20 games in the series between the two teams, including the past five.
UP NEXT:
Sabres: Return home against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.
Wild: After three days off, they play Saturday at Colorado.
