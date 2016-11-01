Antetokounmpo lifts Bucks past winless Pelicans 117-113

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Jabari Parker added 21 points, and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the winless New Orleans Pelicans 117-113 on Tuesday night.
Anthony Davis scored 35 points — the third time he has scored at least that many points — to go with 15 rebounds, three blocked shots and three steals. But once again, it was not enough for New Orleans, which has dropped its first four games, including three at home.
Milwaukee rookie Malcolm Brogdon had his best game yet, scoring 14 points — 10 in the second half. Tony Snell had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Bucks, while Rashad Vaughn scored 12 points and Matthew Dellavedova had 11.
Tim Frazier had 20 points and nine assists for New Orleans.
