Leafs beat Oilers in OT; Matthews, McDavid held scoreless

Nazem Kadri got his second goal of the game in overtime, lifting the Toronto Maple Leafs over the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Tuesday night.
Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews were scoreless in the anticipated first matchup of the last two No. 1 overall picks. McDavid, from nearby Richmond Hill, Ontario, played his first NHL game in Toronto.
Frederik Andersen had 44 saves for Toronto and Ben Smith also scored. The Leafs have won three of four games at home this season.
Edmonton has dropped two in a row for the first time this season. Anton Lander and Darnell Nurse scored and Cam Talbot stopped 28 shots.
McDavid's line was burned for the first goal of the game 89 seconds into the first period, with Kadri striking for an early lead.
After hitting a pair of posts, the Oilers got on the board with 31 seconds left in the first. The action was driven by 25-year-old fourth line fireplug Tyler Pitlick, who stole the puck behind the Toronto goal and found Lander open in front.
McDavid had his chances, rushing down the right side at one point and then flipping a backhand attempt on Andersen. McDavid had four shots on goal in nearly 23 minutes.
Matthews, meanwhile, generated some opportunities after a quiet first period, including a few good looks on setups from NHL rookie of the month for October William Nylander. Matthews finished with six shots.
Smith put the Leafs in front 2-1 early into the second frame. Nurse lost sight of Smith as he crashed the net.
Nurse beat Anderson high glove side for a goal near the midway point of the third period that tied it 2-2.
Kadri won it on the first shift of overtime, eluding McDavid's pursuit before beating Talbot. The Leafs' 26-year-old top line center has five goals in 10 games. He needed 27 games and almost two months (Dec. 5) to get there last season.
His line also managed to hold McDavid off the scoreboard.
NOTES: The hype for Matthews vs. McDavid even brought in Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr to watch. McDavid and Matthews saw the ice against one another only sparingly over two periods, though more so in the final frame. Matthews, the first overall pick one year after McDavid, described the meeting as "just another game" on Tuesday morning.
