Tokyo panel shows cost and venue options for Olympic Games

A Tokyo metropolitan government panel reviewing costly Olympic venues has proposed downgrading the expensive rowing and canoeing site for the Tokyo Games to temporary quality, or moving the events to an existing site in northern Japan.
The city-commissioned panel of outside experts, in a report submitted Tuesday to Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, said a downgrade could decrease the estimated construction and operational cost of the Sea Forest venue from an original 70 billion yen ($700 million) to about 30 billion yen ($300 million).
It said use of the existing facility in Miyagi would require investing an estimated 35 billion yen ($350 million).
Koike will discuss the report with officials from the International Olympic Committee and other parties later Tuesday.
Comments