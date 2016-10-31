New team emerges in final Sun Herald Top 10 of regular season

The final Sun Herald Top 10 of the regular season featured plenty of jockeying for position in the bottom half of the rankings.
While the top five spots all stayed the same, Nos. 6-10 all shuffled around.
No. 6 George County (6-4) jumped up three spots after bouncing back from its loss to Biloxi by topping previously ranked St. Martin 39-28.
The No. 7 Indians (6-4) won their fourth game in five weeks, handling Hancock 27-7.
The East Central Hornets (7-4) made their first appearance in the Sun Herald rankings since early September after defeating Vancleave 60-27. The win was East Central’s fourth in five games.
Not only do Pascagoula and Resurrection share War Memorial Stadium, but they also share the ninth spot in this week’s Sun Herald poll. The Panthers (5-5) fall two spots after losing to No. 1 Picayune (9-1) 14-0. Resurrection (8-2) slipped three spots following a 20-17 loss to Lumberton.
Top 5
No. 1 St. Stanislaus (9-1) concluded the regular season with a 20-7 win over Pass Christian.
No. 3 Poplarville (8-1) won its eighth straight contest on Friday, rolling past Columbia 44-14. During their run, only their 38-35 win over Stone and 24-21 victory at Pearl River Central were remotely close.
Stone (8-2) stayed strong at No. 4 after holding on to nip Long Beach 35-34.
No. 5 D’Iberville rounded out the top half of the rankings. The Warriors (7-3) rallied late at Harrison Central 42-39.
Next up
This Friday’s slate features a mixture of first-round matchups and regular season finales — but no Top 10 showdowns.
For the Coast’s three ranked teams in Class 4A, Greene County travels to St. Stanislaus, Forrest County AHS visits East Central and Pass Christian heads north to Poplarville.
“Pass Christian has a bunch of good athletes. They played St. Stanislaus tough. They’ve got a good team,” Poplarville coach Jay Beech said. “They’re aggressive and a dangerous football team.”
As for the regular season finales: Pascagoula visits Gautier with the winner qualifying for the final playoff spot in Region 4-5; Picayune travels to Pearl River Central; Stone can secure Region 4-5A’s title with a win at Hattiesburg; St. Martin heads to D’Iberville with an elusive playoff spot on the line for the Yellow Jackets; George County and Hancock face off; and Biloxi will look to win its first game at Gulfport since 1984.
Sun Herald Top 10
Team (PTS) Rec. PVS
1. St. Stanislaus (29) 9-1 1
2. Picayune (28) 9-1 2
3. Poplarville (24) 8-1 3
4. Stone (20) 8-2 4
5. D’Iberville (17) 7-3 5
6. George County (15) 6-4 9
7. Biloxi (12) 6-4 10
8. East Central (6) 7-4 NR
T9. Pascagoula (5) 5-5 7
T9. Resurrection (5) 8-2 6
Dropped out: St. Martin (0, 6-5, 8)
Receiving votes: Gulfport (4, 5-5, RV)
