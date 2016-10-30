Johansson scores 2 as Capitals beat Flames 3-1

Marcus Johansson scored twice to lead the Washington Capitals to a 3-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Sunday night.
Brett Connolly also scored for Washington, Jay beagle had two assists, and Braden Holtby stopped 21 shots.
Mikael Backlund scored his first of the season for Calgary, and Brian Elliott had 26 saves while ending a three-game win streak.
Connolly opened the scoring 2:01 into the game and Johansson redirected Alex Ovechkin's snap pass on the power play at 7:14 to double the lead.
Backlund pulled the Flames within one with 6:16 remaining in the first.
Neither team scored again until Johansson's empty-netter with 25 seconds left gave him five goals and a team-leading nine points.
