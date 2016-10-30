Gasol scores 20 to help Grizzlies beat Wizards in OT

Marc Gasol is trying to add long-range shooting to his repertoire.
Gasol's 3-point basket in the closing seconds of regulation and two more from beyond the arc in overtime carried the Grizzlies to a 112-103 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday night.
"I don't see anything extraordinary," the Grizzlies' 7-foot-1 center said. "My 2-pointers weren't going, and eventually, I got going from the 3-point line."
Gasol finished with 20 points, including eight in the extra period as Memphis overcame an eight-point deficit in the final 3-plus minutes of regulation, capped by Gasol's 27-footer with 15.7 seconds left. That tied the game at 100-all.
John Wall's 9-foot attempt at the horn misfired, sending the game to overtime.
"I thought he had a chance to turn the corner," Wizards coach Scott Brooks said of Wall's final attempt in regulation. "And give (Grizzlies guard Mike) Conley credit. He cut him off. There was some contact, but I've been around a lot of NBA games, and that's not enough contact."
Conley had 24 points and 11 assists for the Grizzlies. Zach Randolph had 22 points, while Vince Carter added 18 shooting 5 for 6 on 3s.
Wall led the Wizards with 22 points and 13 assists as all five Washington starters reached double figures. Bradley Beal and Marcin Gortat had 14 points apiece, with Gortat also grabbing 12 rebounds. Otto Porter had 13 points, while Markieff Morris and Marcus Thornton added 11 each.
"We let it slip out of our hands," Beal said. ".In overtime, the first couple of minutes are crucial, and once you've got momentum, it's pretty much gut check."
TIP-INS
Wizards: Morris, who led Washington in scoring with 22 points in the opening loss at Atlanta had four points in the first half and ended with 11. ... Morris drew a technical in first quarter arguing a second quick foul with referee Scott Wall after several warnings. ... Wall got a technical in second quarter courtesy of Haywoode Workman.
Grizzlies: F Jarrell Martin, in his second season out of LSU, got his first career start. ... Martin starting was part of a lineup shuffle for Memphis as coach David Fizdale looked for a better start. .Memphis converted 15 3-pointers in the game, one shy of the franchise record.
GUNNER GASOL'S SHOOTING
Gasol's four 3-pointers were a career-high. He had never made more than three 3-pointers in a season.Fizdale is enco uraging his big men like Gasol and Randolph to take 3s.
BROOKS' VIEW
"(Their center) hit four 3s. It's tough when they have a five that can step out and hit 4 of 6 from 3." Scott Brooks on Gasol.
MOMENTUM CHANGER:
Washington led 96-88 approaching the 3-minute mark, when Carter was heading to the basket and was smacked on the head by Wall. After review, Wall was called for a Flagrant 1. Carter hit the free throws, Conley hit a 3 on the ensuing possession, and Memphis began its comeback. "I just tried to make a play," Wall said, adding: "I just tried to block a shot, and they called it."
FINAL WORD
Asked if he is a 3-point shooter, Gasol replied: "No. I am a basketball player."
UP NEXT
Wizards: Hosts Toronto on Wednesday night in its home opener to start a stretch of eight of 11 at home.
Grizzlies: At Minnesota on Tuesday night. The Grizzlies defeated the Timberwolves 102-98 in the season opener.
