Southern Miss faces Marshall in C-USA action

Southern Miss running back George Payne gets a first down as Marshall's Blake Keller defends, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, at M. M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Southern Miss tight end Julian Allen tries to catch a Nick Mullens pass over Marshall's Corey Nealy, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, at M. M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Cameron Tom and Chase Whitehead lead the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on to the field, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, at M. M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Southern Miss quarterback Nick Mullens is sacked by Marshall's Gary Thompson, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, at M. M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Southern Miss running back Ito Smith uses a stiff arm to escape grasp of Marshall defender, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, at M. M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Southern Miss running back Ito Smith rushes for a first down against Marshall, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, at M. M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Southern Miss receiver Marquise Ricard dives after a Nick Mullens pass as Marshall's Chase Hancock covers, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, at M. M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Southern Miss receiver Isaiah Jones watches another pass fall incomplete, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, at M. M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg. Jones dropped four passes in the first half.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Southern Miss receiver Chase Whitehead gets a first down after catching a Nick Mullens pass over Marshall's Terry Richardson, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, at M. M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Southern Miss quarterback Nick Mullens barely gets a pass over the outstretched hands of Marshall's Chase Hancock, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, at M. M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Southern Miss cornerback Trae Collins separates Marshall's Michael Clark from the ball, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, at M. M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Southern Miss quarterback Nick Mullens throws to the flat against Marshall, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, at M. M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Southern Miss fans try to rally their team with towels handed out prior to the game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, at M. M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Marshall receiver Michael Clark catches a pass over Southern Miss cornerback Cornell Armstrong, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, at M. M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Southern Miss running back George Payne gets a first down as Marshall's Blake Keller defends, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, at M. M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Southern Miss running back George Payne tries to escape a herd of Marshall defenders, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, at M. M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Marshall's Jaylon McClain-Sapp grabs the facemark of Southern Miss receiver Korey Robertson to separate him from the ball, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, at M. M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg. No penalty was called.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Southern Miss Korey Robertson loses the ball as Marshall's Jaylon McClain -Sapp jumps over his back, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, at M. M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Southern Miss defensive end Xavier Thigpen pressures Marshall quarterback Chase Litton, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, at M. M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com