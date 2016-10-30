Nick Mullens sets Southern Miss record

Ocean Springs came back to beat rival St. Martin with two fourth-quarter touchdowns, then held St. Martin on daring two-point conversion. St. Martin had the chance to tie the game, but coach Eddie Whitehead went for the win. Video by John Fitzhugh/Sun Herald
St. Stanislaus quarterback Myles Brennan threw a pass for his 145th career touchdown to break the Mississippi career touchdown record on Friday, October 14, 2016, against East Central. The record was previously held by Dylan Favre.
Reporters Patrick Magee and Patrick Ochs bring you this weeks top games in prep football. This weeks games include East Central at St. Stanislaus, Pascagoula at Hattiesburg, Stone County at Picayune and George County at Ocean Springs.
Dodd Lee at Picayune and Eric Collins at D'Iberville have created coaching legacies that are being carried on by John Feaster at Stone High and at Seth Smith at East Central. Both their coaching styles and game plans are being emulated by the younger coaches.