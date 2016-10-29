Houston Baptist beats Lamar 24-17, stops losing slide

Tony Dawson threw for 193 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another 73 yards to lead Houston Baptist to a 24-17 win over Lamar on Saturday night to stop a four-game slide.
The Huskies (3-5, 2-4) last won on Sept. 17, beating Abilene Christian 27-24.
Lamar had a 10-7 lead at the break, but Alec Chadwick hit a 33-yard field goal to tie the game early in the third. Dawson hit Mev Ajdin on a 31-yard scoring strike to give Houston Baptist its first lead, 17-10 with 5:21 remaining in the third.
Dawson started the fourth by tossing a 44-yard scoring pass to Isaiah Hall to go up 24-10.
Lamar's Adam Morse hit Dewan Lee Thompson from the 8 to trail by a touchdown with 7:57 left. Lamar got the ball back and drove to HBU's 16 but could not punch it in.
Austin Krautz led Lamar (3-5, 3-3), rushing for 114 yards.
