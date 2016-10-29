N. Dakota State beats Northern Iowa, pulls into tie atop MVC

Lance Dunn ran for 118 yards and North Dakota State forced four interceptions to beat Northern Iowa 24-20 on Saturday night in a rematch of last season's Football Championship Series quarterfinals.
Chase Morlock and King Frazier added short-yardage touchdown runs, and Easton Stick threw a 31-yard scoring strike to Jeff Illies for North Dakota State (7-1, 4-1). The Bison, which beat the Panthers 23-13 in the playoffs last season, are tied with Youngstown State and South Dakota State atop the Missouri Valley Conference.
Eli Dunne threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Briley Moore to pull Northern Iowa (3-5, 2-3) to 24-20 early in the fourth quarter. The Panthers later drove to the Bison 22, but the drive stalled when Matt Plank picked off Dunne's tipped pass with 3:19 remaining.
The Bison had just one first down on their next series before punting to the Panthers 23-yard line with 11 second left, but Dunne threw his fourth interception deep down field on the next play to end it.
Comments