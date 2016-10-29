Sports

October 29, 2016 9:58 PM

N. Dakota State beats Northern Iowa, pulls into tie atop MVC

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa

Lance Dunn ran for 118 yards and North Dakota State forced four interceptions to beat Northern Iowa 24-20 on Saturday night in a rematch of last season's Football Championship Series quarterfinals.

Chase Morlock and King Frazier added short-yardage touchdown runs, and Easton Stick threw a 31-yard scoring strike to Jeff Illies for North Dakota State (7-1, 4-1). The Bison, which beat the Panthers 23-13 in the playoffs last season, are tied with Youngstown State and South Dakota State atop the Missouri Valley Conference.

Eli Dunne threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Briley Moore to pull Northern Iowa (3-5, 2-3) to 24-20 early in the fourth quarter. The Panthers later drove to the Bison 22, but the drive stalled when Matt Plank picked off Dunne's tipped pass with 3:19 remaining.

The Bison had just one first down on their next series before punting to the Panthers 23-yard line with 11 second left, but Dunne threw his fourth interception deep down field on the next play to end it.

