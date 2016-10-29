Dubnyk gets third straight shutout as Wild beat Stars 4-0

Devan Dubnyk stopped 29 shots for his third straight shutout and 22nd of his career as the Minnesota Wild beat the Dallas Stars 4-0 Saturday night.
Mikael Granlund, Nino Niederreiter, Eric Staal and Tyler Graovac scored for Minnesota, which improved to 6-2-1.
Dubnyk didn't have to make any spectacular saves in establishing a new personal best scoreless stretch of 180 minutes. The last goal he allowed was in overtime last Saturday.
Kari Lehtonen made 11 saves for Dallas, which has just four goals in its last four games.
A key to the Wild's early-season success has been offensive contributions from all players. Eighteen players have accounted for Minnesota's 32 goals and a league-best 18 now have points.
Granlund added his name to that goal list to give Minnesota a 1-0 lead in the first with the Wild's first short-handed goal of the season.
Off a turnover by Jason Spezza, Mikko Koivu deked John Klingberg with a toe drag in the Dallas zone before centering to Granlund, who tucked the puck behind Lehtonen. Granlund was the only Wild player to appear in all the team's previous eight games without scoring.
Niederreiter gave the Wild a 2-0 lead early in the third with a wrist shot from the far edge of the left circle, before Staal and Graovac scored less than three minutes apart. Graovac's goal was the first of his career.
Spezza returned to the Dallas lineup after missing two games and right wing Jiri Hudler returned after missing five contests with an illness.
Minnesota played its first of what could be many games without left wing Zach Parise and defenseman Marco Scandella. The team announced before the game that both are listed as week-to-week with lower-body injuries sustained Thursday in Buffalo.
NOTES: Graovac and RW Christoph Bertschy were recalled from AHL Iowa and the Wild sent down LW Teemu Pulkkinen. ... Dallas reassigned forward Justin Dowling to AHL Texas. ... Wild D Jared Spurgeon returned after missing four games with a lower-body injury. ... Wild C Erik Haula missed his fifth straight game with an upper-body injury.
UP NEXT
Stars: At Columbus on Tuesday night to conclude a three-game trip.
Wild: Host Buffalo on Tuesday night.
