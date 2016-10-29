Mississippi prep scores

PREP FOOTBALL
Aberdeen 60, Nettleton 41
Amite County 46, Enterprise Lincoln 21
Amory 38, Corinth 31
Baldwyn 61, Mantachie 7
Bassfield 41, Prentiss 20
Bay Springs 41, Clarkdale 8
Belmont 26, Alcorn Central 12
Benton County 36, New Site 12
Biloxi 27, Hancock 7
Brandon 35, Jim Hill 8
Brookhaven 45, Wingfield 24
Bruce 24, Okolona 12
Caledonia 49, Leake Central 35
Calhoun City 34, Winona 0
Callaway 42, Murrah 20
Charleston 33, Independence 0
Choctaw County 47, Choctaw Central 16
Cleveland 36, Gentry 6
Clinton 65, Greenville 6
Crystal Springs 47, St. Andrew’s 7
D’Iberville 42, Harrison Central 39
East Central 60, Vancleave 27
East Side 34, Ruleville 32
East Webster 27, Eupora 0
Falkner 47, Thrasher 22
Florence 17, Lawrence County 6
Forest 29, Southeast Lauderdale 0
Franklin Co. 38, Jefferson County 6
French Camp 49, Ethel 8
Gautier 56, West Harrison 19
George County 39, St. Martin 28
Germantown 24, Canton 6
Greene County 63, Sumrall 41
Greenwood 41, Raymond 12
Grenada 42, Vicksburg 41, 2OT
Gulfport 31, Ocean Springs 0
Hattiesburg 63, Pearl River Central 33
Hazlehurst 20, Port Gibson 12
Heidelberg 24, Union 14
Hernando 34, Olive Branch 13
Humphreys 32, Amanda Elzy 12
Itawamba AHS 31, Tishomingo County 8
Jackson Aca. 31, Washington School 14
Jackson Prep 49, East Rankin Aca. 0
Kemper Aca. 28, Hebron Christian 0
Kemper County 38, Philadelphia 15
Kossuth 21, Booneville 18
Lafayette 34, Byhalia 6
Lake Cormorant 17, Clarksdale 12
Laurel 42, Provine 21
LeFlore 19, O’Bannon 8
Lewisburg 28, Saltillo 0
Louisville 27, Kosciusko 24
Loyd Star 56, West Lincoln 14
Lumberton 20, Resurrection Catholic 17
Madison Central 35, Northwest Rankin 24
Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 34, Lamar School 14
Magee 46, McLaurin 0
Marvell Academy, Ark. 48, Delta Aca. 14
McAdams 44, Leake County 34
McComb 42, Richland 6
Meridian 34, Terry 0
Mooreville 27, Hatley 6
Morton 47, Raleigh 46
Moss Point 28, Bay 21
Nanih Waiya 55, Durant 0
Neshoba Central 30, Lanier 14
New Albany 20, Ripley 13
Newton 61, Enterprise Clarke 56
North Forrest 46, Mize 14
North Panola 34, Holly Springs 28
North Pike 23, South Pike 0
North Pontotoc 48, South Pontotoc 7
Northeast Jones 16, Newton County 6
Noxapater 27, Stringer 21
Noxubee County 41, Houston 7
Oxford 49, Center Hill 18
Palmer 58, Water Valley 21
Park Place Christian Academy 61, Christian Collegiate 26
Pearl 31, Oak Grove 13
Petal 47, Forest Hill 20
Picayune 14, Pascagoula 0
Pillow Aca. 12, Magnolia Heights 6
Pisgah 28, Puckett 20
Pontotoc 55, Shannon 14
Poplarville 44, Columbia 14
Potts Camp 55, H.W. Byers 12
Presbyterian Christian 42, Copiah Aca. 7
Purvis 30, Forrest Co. AHS 6
Quitman 28, Mendenhall 22
Ray Brooks 16, Shaw 8, 3OT
Ridgeland 43, Holmes County Central 40
Sacred Heart 49, Bogue Chitto 12
Scott Central 14, Lake 7, OT
Sebastopol 56, Montgomery County 0
Seminary 43, St. Patrick 7
Senatobia 44, Rosa Fort 0
Smithville 49, Hamilton 14
South Panola 6, Columbus 0
Southaven 21, DeSoto Central 14
St. Joseph-Madison 42, Pelahatchie 18
St. Stanislaus 20, Pass Christian 7
Starkville 35, Warren Central 28
Stone 35, Long Beach 34
Strayhorn 50, West Tallahatchie 30
Strider Aca. 44, Central Academy 8
Tupelo 39, Horn Lake 19
Tylertown 38, West Marion 14
Velma Jackson 23, Yazoo County 22
Walnut 48, East Union 27
Wayne County 23, South Jones 7
West Bolivar 22, Leland 7
West Jones 26, Natchez 20
West Lauderdale 34, Northeast Lauderdale 20
West Point 34, New Hope 20
MSAIS Class AAA
First Round
Adams Christian 48, North Delta 21
Centreville Aca. 21, Silliman, La. 13
Columbia Aca. 34, Simpson Aca. 21
Heritage Aca. 77, St. Aloysius 47
Indianola Aca. 41, Leake Aca. 19
Manchester Aca. 59, Cathedral 16
St. Joseph-Greenville 46, Central Private, La. 3
Starkville Aca. 20, Hartfield Academy 13
MSAIS Class A-AA
First Round
Canton Aca. 49, Amite School 14
Marshall Aca. 43, Deer Creek School 0
Prentiss Christian 36, Wayne Aca. 18
Tri-County Aca. 49, Greenville Christian 28
Trinity Episcopal 40, Newton Co. Aca. 39
Wilkinson County Christian Academy 44, Glenbrook, La. 14
Winona Christian 39, Carroll Aca. 26
