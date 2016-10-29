Sports

October 29, 2016 12:37 AM

Mississippi prep scores

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Aberdeen 60, Nettleton 41

Amite County 46, Enterprise Lincoln 21

Amory 38, Corinth 31

Baldwyn 61, Mantachie 7

Bassfield 41, Prentiss 20

Bay Springs 41, Clarkdale 8

Belmont 26, Alcorn Central 12

Benton County 36, New Site 12

Biloxi 27, Hancock 7

Brandon 35, Jim Hill 8

Brookhaven 45, Wingfield 24

Bruce 24, Okolona 12

Caledonia 49, Leake Central 35

Calhoun City 34, Winona 0

Callaway 42, Murrah 20

Charleston 33, Independence 0

Choctaw County 47, Choctaw Central 16

Cleveland 36, Gentry 6

Clinton 65, Greenville 6

Crystal Springs 47, St. Andrew’s 7

D’Iberville 42, Harrison Central 39

East Central 60, Vancleave 27

East Side 34, Ruleville 32

East Webster 27, Eupora 0

Falkner 47, Thrasher 22

Florence 17, Lawrence County 6

Forest 29, Southeast Lauderdale 0

Franklin Co. 38, Jefferson County 6

French Camp 49, Ethel 8

Gautier 56, West Harrison 19

George County 39, St. Martin 28

Germantown 24, Canton 6

Greene County 63, Sumrall 41

Greenwood 41, Raymond 12

Grenada 42, Vicksburg 41, 2OT

Gulfport 31, Ocean Springs 0

Hattiesburg 63, Pearl River Central 33

Hazlehurst 20, Port Gibson 12

Heidelberg 24, Union 14

Hernando 34, Olive Branch 13

Humphreys 32, Amanda Elzy 12

Itawamba AHS 31, Tishomingo County 8

Jackson Aca. 31, Washington School 14

Jackson Prep 49, East Rankin Aca. 0

Kemper Aca. 28, Hebron Christian 0

Kemper County 38, Philadelphia 15

Kossuth 21, Booneville 18

Lafayette 34, Byhalia 6

Lake Cormorant 17, Clarksdale 12

Laurel 42, Provine 21

LeFlore 19, O’Bannon 8

Lewisburg 28, Saltillo 0

Louisville 27, Kosciusko 24

Loyd Star 56, West Lincoln 14

Lumberton 20, Resurrection Catholic 17

Madison Central 35, Northwest Rankin 24

Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 34, Lamar School 14

Magee 46, McLaurin 0

Marvell Academy, Ark. 48, Delta Aca. 14

McAdams 44, Leake County 34

McComb 42, Richland 6

Meridian 34, Terry 0

Mooreville 27, Hatley 6

Morton 47, Raleigh 46

Moss Point 28, Bay 21

Nanih Waiya 55, Durant 0

Neshoba Central 30, Lanier 14

New Albany 20, Ripley 13

Newton 61, Enterprise Clarke 56

North Forrest 46, Mize 14

North Panola 34, Holly Springs 28

North Pike 23, South Pike 0

North Pontotoc 48, South Pontotoc 7

Northeast Jones 16, Newton County 6

Noxapater 27, Stringer 21

Noxubee County 41, Houston 7

Oxford 49, Center Hill 18

Palmer 58, Water Valley 21

Park Place Christian Academy 61, Christian Collegiate 26

Pearl 31, Oak Grove 13

Petal 47, Forest Hill 20

Picayune 14, Pascagoula 0

Pillow Aca. 12, Magnolia Heights 6

Pisgah 28, Puckett 20

Pontotoc 55, Shannon 14

Poplarville 44, Columbia 14

Potts Camp 55, H.W. Byers 12

Presbyterian Christian 42, Copiah Aca. 7

Purvis 30, Forrest Co. AHS 6

Quitman 28, Mendenhall 22

Ray Brooks 16, Shaw 8, 3OT

Ridgeland 43, Holmes County Central 40

Sacred Heart 49, Bogue Chitto 12

Scott Central 14, Lake 7, OT

Sebastopol 56, Montgomery County 0

Seminary 43, St. Patrick 7

Senatobia 44, Rosa Fort 0

Smithville 49, Hamilton 14

South Panola 6, Columbus 0

Southaven 21, DeSoto Central 14

St. Joseph-Madison 42, Pelahatchie 18

St. Stanislaus 20, Pass Christian 7

Starkville 35, Warren Central 28

Stone 35, Long Beach 34

Strayhorn 50, West Tallahatchie 30

Strider Aca. 44, Central Academy 8

Tupelo 39, Horn Lake 19

Tylertown 38, West Marion 14

Velma Jackson 23, Yazoo County 22

Walnut 48, East Union 27

Wayne County 23, South Jones 7

West Bolivar 22, Leland 7

West Jones 26, Natchez 20

West Lauderdale 34, Northeast Lauderdale 20

West Point 34, New Hope 20

MSAIS Class AAA

First Round

Adams Christian 48, North Delta 21

Centreville Aca. 21, Silliman, La. 13

Columbia Aca. 34, Simpson Aca. 21

Heritage Aca. 77, St. Aloysius 47

Indianola Aca. 41, Leake Aca. 19

Manchester Aca. 59, Cathedral 16

St. Joseph-Greenville 46, Central Private, La. 3

Starkville Aca. 20, Hartfield Academy 13

MSAIS Class A-AA

First Round

Canton Aca. 49, Amite School 14

Marshall Aca. 43, Deer Creek School 0

Prentiss Christian 36, Wayne Aca. 18

Tri-County Aca. 49, Greenville Christian 28

Trinity Episcopal 40, Newton Co. Aca. 39

Wilkinson County Christian Academy 44, Glenbrook, La. 14

Winona Christian 39, Carroll Aca. 26

