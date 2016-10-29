Alabama prep scores

Abbeville 46, Headland 34
Addison 57, Winston County 28
Albertville 24, Guntersville 20
Aliceville 42, Hillcrest-Evergreen 41
Andalusia 35, Straughn 0
Anniston 49, Fort Payne 14
Ariton 35, Red Level 26
Ashville 35, West End-Walnut Grove 28
Auburn 31, Demopolis 10
Autauga Academy 49, Morgan Academy 7
B.B. Comer 22, Fayetteville 20
B.T. Washington 36, Russell County 7
Baker 35, Mary Montgomery 28
Bessemer Academy 21, Escambia Academy 14
Briarwood Christian 21, Madison Academy 17
Brooks 37, Lauderdale County 14
Carroll-Ozark 26, Bayside Academy 7
Chelsea 45, Cullman 38
Childersburg 82, Central Coosa 64
Clarke Prep 52, Wilcox Academy 0
Clements 28, St. John Paul II Catholic 18
Colbert County 41, Russellville 21
Coosa Valley Academy 37, Sumter Academy 21
Cordova 22, Munford 13
Corner 35, Oakman 31
Cornerstone Christian 33, North River Christian Academy 7
Cottage Hill 41, Saint Luke’s Episcopal 35
Crossville 41, Geraldine 21
Curry 70, Carbon Hill 46
Danville 39, Cold Springs 28
Daphne 54, Baldwin County 13
DAR 56, Brindlee Mountain 6
Davidson 35, Alma Bryant 0
Decatur 58, Sparkman 41
Decatur Heritage 41, Tharptown 7
Eufaula 45, Valley 15
Fairview 62, Holly Pond 25
Faith Academy 44, Escambia County 28
Falkville 53, Vinemont 34
Fort Dale Academy 42, Lakeside School 20
Fullington, Ga. 35, Edgewood Academy 26
Fyffe 42, Cleburne County 21
G.W. Long 23, Pike County 21
Gaylesville 42, Alabama School for the Deaf 6
Glenwood 37, Abbeville Christian Academy 0
Goshen 26, Brantley 12
Grayson, Ga. 36, Hoover 14
Hale County 43, Francis Marion 6
Haleyville 55, Central-Florence 27
Hanceville 32, Good Hope 13
Handley 50, Central - Clay County 29
Hatton 44, East Lawrence 38, OT
Hayden 39, Lincoln 21
Hazel Green 30, Oak Mountain 28
Hokes Bluff 55, Westbrook Christian 20
Holtville 41, Beulah 39
Homewood 41, Paul Bryant 14
Hubbertville 35, Phillips-Bear Creek 12
Isabella 42, Thorsby 6
J.U. Blacksher 58, McIntosh 6
Jackson Academy 28, Patrician Academy 7
Keith 50, Central-Hayneville 26
Lee-Huntsville 27, Columbia 20
Lee-Scott Academy 28, Pike Liberal Arts 14
Leroy 32, Millry 14
Lexington 21, North Sand Mountain 20
Luverne 29, Flomaton 28
Maplesville 55, American Christian Academy 0
Mars Hill Bible 64, Shoals Christian 0
McGill-Toolen 42, Fairhope 13
Midfield 48, New Hope 47
Mobile Christian 47, Williamson 20
Montgomery Academy 26, Alabama Christian Academy 13
Moody 41, Plainview 7
Oxford 41, Sumter Central High School 0
Pelham 60, John Carroll Catholic 41
Pell City 20, Helena 14
Pickens Academy 58, Kingwood Christian 14
Piedmont 45, Oneonta 9
Pinson Valley 24, Pleasant Grove 7
Pleasant Home 34, Zion Chapel 7
Prattville Christian Academy 47, Highland Home 28
R.C. Hatch 76, Autaugaville 6
Randolph County 35, Ranburne 7
Robertsdale 34, Gulf Shores 13
Sand Rock 45, Cedar Bluff 7
Sardis 48, Boaz 7
Scottsboro 52, Madison County 25
Shades Valley 28, Vestavia Hills 13
Shelby County 42, Jemison 35
Sidney Lanier 21, Prattville 20
Slocomb 28, Geneva County 6
South Choctaw Academy 47, Sparta Academy 7
Southeastern 39, Asbury 7
Southern Choctaw 12, Marengo 8
Southside-Gadsden 28, Glencoe 21
Spring Garden 28, Pleasant Valley 27
Sumiton Christian 42, Marion County 20
Sweet Water 48, New Brockton 42, OT
Sylacauga 42, Calera 28
T.R. Miller 35, W.S. Neal 6
Talladega 36, Winterboro 0
Theodore 35, Foley 10
Thomasville 22, Clarke County 16
UMS-Wright 28, St. Paul’s 7
Verbena 53, Berry 28
Victory Chr. 53, Vincent 39
Weaver 34, Saks 21
West Limestone 42, Ardmore 13
West Point 28, Lawrence County 21
Westminster Christian Academy 50, Priceville 15
Wicksburg 45, Ashford 14
Wilson 17, Randolph School 16
Winfield 45, Lamar County 9
Woodland 54, Donoho 35
Woodville 18, Section 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Florala vs. J.F. Shields, ccd.
Comments