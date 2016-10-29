Sports

October 29, 2016 12:06 AM

Alabama prep scores

By The Associated Press

Abbeville 46, Headland 34

Addison 57, Winston County 28

Albertville 24, Guntersville 20

Aliceville 42, Hillcrest-Evergreen 41

Andalusia 35, Straughn 0

Anniston 49, Fort Payne 14

Ariton 35, Red Level 26

Ashville 35, West End-Walnut Grove 28

Auburn 31, Demopolis 10

Autauga Academy 49, Morgan Academy 7

B.B. Comer 22, Fayetteville 20

B.T. Washington 36, Russell County 7

Baker 35, Mary Montgomery 28

Bessemer Academy 21, Escambia Academy 14

Briarwood Christian 21, Madison Academy 17

Brooks 37, Lauderdale County 14

Carroll-Ozark 26, Bayside Academy 7

Chelsea 45, Cullman 38

Childersburg 82, Central Coosa 64

Clarke Prep 52, Wilcox Academy 0

Clements 28, St. John Paul II Catholic 18

Colbert County 41, Russellville 21

Coosa Valley Academy 37, Sumter Academy 21

Cordova 22, Munford 13

Corner 35, Oakman 31

Cornerstone Christian 33, North River Christian Academy 7

Cottage Hill 41, Saint Luke’s Episcopal 35

Crossville 41, Geraldine 21

Curry 70, Carbon Hill 46

Danville 39, Cold Springs 28

Daphne 54, Baldwin County 13

DAR 56, Brindlee Mountain 6

Davidson 35, Alma Bryant 0

Decatur 58, Sparkman 41

Decatur Heritage 41, Tharptown 7

Eufaula 45, Valley 15

Fairview 62, Holly Pond 25

Faith Academy 44, Escambia County 28

Falkville 53, Vinemont 34

Fort Dale Academy 42, Lakeside School 20

Fullington, Ga. 35, Edgewood Academy 26

Fyffe 42, Cleburne County 21

G.W. Long 23, Pike County 21

Gaylesville 42, Alabama School for the Deaf 6

Glenwood 37, Abbeville Christian Academy 0

Goshen 26, Brantley 12

Grayson, Ga. 36, Hoover 14

Hale County 43, Francis Marion 6

Haleyville 55, Central-Florence 27

Hanceville 32, Good Hope 13

Handley 50, Central - Clay County 29

Hatton 44, East Lawrence 38, OT

Hayden 39, Lincoln 21

Hazel Green 30, Oak Mountain 28

Hokes Bluff 55, Westbrook Christian 20

Holtville 41, Beulah 39

Homewood 41, Paul Bryant 14

Hubbertville 35, Phillips-Bear Creek 12

Isabella 42, Thorsby 6

J.U. Blacksher 58, McIntosh 6

Jackson Academy 28, Patrician Academy 7

Keith 50, Central-Hayneville 26

Lee-Huntsville 27, Columbia 20

Lee-Scott Academy 28, Pike Liberal Arts 14

Leroy 32, Millry 14

Lexington 21, North Sand Mountain 20

Luverne 29, Flomaton 28

Maplesville 55, American Christian Academy 0

Mars Hill Bible 64, Shoals Christian 0

McGill-Toolen 42, Fairhope 13

Midfield 48, New Hope 47

Mobile Christian 47, Williamson 20

Montgomery Academy 26, Alabama Christian Academy 13

Moody 41, Plainview 7

Oxford 41, Sumter Central High School 0

Pelham 60, John Carroll Catholic 41

Pell City 20, Helena 14

Pickens Academy 58, Kingwood Christian 14

Piedmont 45, Oneonta 9

Pinson Valley 24, Pleasant Grove 7

Pleasant Home 34, Zion Chapel 7

Prattville Christian Academy 47, Highland Home 28

R.C. Hatch 76, Autaugaville 6

Randolph County 35, Ranburne 7

Robertsdale 34, Gulf Shores 13

Sand Rock 45, Cedar Bluff 7

Sardis 48, Boaz 7

Scottsboro 52, Madison County 25

Shades Valley 28, Vestavia Hills 13

Shelby County 42, Jemison 35

Sidney Lanier 21, Prattville 20

Slocomb 28, Geneva County 6

South Choctaw Academy 47, Sparta Academy 7

Southeastern 39, Asbury 7

Southern Choctaw 12, Marengo 8

Southside-Gadsden 28, Glencoe 21

Spring Garden 28, Pleasant Valley 27

Sumiton Christian 42, Marion County 20

Sweet Water 48, New Brockton 42, OT

Sylacauga 42, Calera 28

T.R. Miller 35, W.S. Neal 6

Talladega 36, Winterboro 0

Theodore 35, Foley 10

Thomasville 22, Clarke County 16

UMS-Wright 28, St. Paul’s 7

Verbena 53, Berry 28

Victory Chr. 53, Vincent 39

Weaver 34, Saks 21

West Limestone 42, Ardmore 13

West Point 28, Lawrence County 21

Westminster Christian Academy 50, Priceville 15

Wicksburg 45, Ashford 14

Wilson 17, Randolph School 16

Winfield 45, Lamar County 9

Woodland 54, Donoho 35

Woodville 18, Section 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Florala vs. J.F. Shields, ccd.

