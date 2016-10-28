NHL Capsules

Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Friday night.
Skinner originally had his fifth career hat trick before the third goal was awarded to Bryan Bickell on a scoring change. Still, Skinner's 16th career three-point night — in his debut wearing the "A" as an alternate captain — helped the Hurricanes win their home opener.
Victor Rask had two assists, giving him points in all seven games, and Cam Ward made 28 saves — stopping Mats Zuccarello with about 5 seconds left — to help Carolina snap a two-game losing streak.
Zuccarello scored two power-play goals and Henrik Lundqvist stopped 18 shots for the Rangers, whose three-game winning streak was snapped.
BLACKHAWKS 3, DEVILS 2, OT
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Artem Anisimov scored on a rebound at 1:15 of overtime and Chicago rallied to hand New Jersey its first home loss.
Marian Hossa tied the game with a power-play goal with 2:11 left in regulation after the Blackhawks pulled goaltender Corey Crawford for a sixth skater.
Artemi Panarin, who took the shot on Anisimov's game winner, also scored for Chicago. Crawford was outstanding in making 30 saves.
PA Parenteau and John Moore scored for New Jersey, which was 3-0 at home. Keith Kinkaid made 26 saves in his first start of the season.
Chicago had all three shots in the overtime. Panarin took a shot from the right circle. Kinkaid made the save but the puck went right to Anisimov for his fifth goal of the season.
