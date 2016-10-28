Always B Miki edges Wiggle It Jiggleit in Breeders Crown

Always B Miki beat Wiggle It Jiggleit at the end of a thrilling stretch battle in the $421,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Friday night at the Meadowlands Racetrack.
Their rivalry has been the highlight of the harness racing season with each posting three wins in their previous seven showdowns.
With the Crown victory, Always B Miki likely clinched Horse of the Year honors by edging the defending champion.
The race unfolded with Wiggle It Jiggleit taking the lead on the first turn while Always B Miki dropped in behind him.
They raced in that order until midway on the final turn when driver David Miller sent Always B Miki after the leader.
Turning for home, it appeared Wiggle It Jiggleit would prevail until Always B Miki surged in the final strides to win by three-quarters of a length. He paid $3.20 to win.
It was the 28th Crown win for trainer Jimmy Takter, the career leader in the series.
