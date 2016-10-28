St. Martin hosts George County

St. Martin quarterback Wayne Overman is tackled by George County's Logan Howell while running the ball on Friday, October 28, 2016.
Amanda McCoy
amccoy@sunherald.com
George County's Dwan Williams holds on to the catch while brought down by St. Martin's Blake Palmer on Friday, October 28, 2016.
George County quarterback Laraymond Spivery is brought down by the St. Martin defense on Friday, October 28, 2016.
St. Martin's Isaac Williams runs the ball against George County on Friday, October 28, 2016.
George County's Jamar Jackson tackles St. Martin's Kalem Reddix on Friday, October 28, 2016.
George County quarterback Laraymond Spivery is tackles by St. Martin's Peyton Piglia on Friday, October 28, 2016.
George County's Logan Howell tackles St. Martin's Isaac Williams as he runs the ball on Friday, October 28, 2016.
George County quarterback Laraymond Spivery runs the ball against St. Martin on Friday, October 28, 2016.
St. Martin quarterback Wayne Overman is brought down by George County's Austin Walker on Friday, October 28, 2016.
George County quarterback Laraymond Spivery throws the ball while pursued by St. Martin's Kelvin Chestang on Friday, October 28, 2016.
St. Martin's Isaac Williams breaks away from the George County defense on Friday, October 28, 2016.
