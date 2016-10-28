PRCC could derail Co-Lin's possible state playoff bid

Pearl River Community College will seek its second straight win over Co-Lin on Saturday.
The Wildcats (2-6 overall, 2-3 South Division) will play the Wolves (5-3, 3-2) at 2 p.m. at Dobie Holden Stadium in Poplarville. The season finale is also PRCC’s homecoming contest.
Co-Lin still has a shot at making the MACJC playoffs. The Wolves must beat PRCC and have Southwest defeat East Central to make the state playoffs. Co-Lin is eliminated with an East Central victory and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College would earn a playoff berth.
PRCC leads the series 41-37-3, including a 17-9 upset over the then-No. 1 Wolves last year at Wesson.
“We’re at home and it’s homecoming,” Wildcats coach David Saunders said in a news release. “And like I told the kids, they’re going to keep score, so let’s try to win this last game and finish strong.”
Wildcats wide receiver Matthew Eaton could have a second straight 100-yard receiving game. Against Gulf Coast, the Pascagoula product had seven catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns. For the season, the Iowa State verbal commitment has 33 receptions for 344 yards.
Running back Darious Leggett needs only 94 yards to surpass the 1,000-yard rushing mark. He’s averaging a nation-leading 129.6 yards rushing a game. Linebacker Randy Hogan Jr. of Pascagoula has 82 total tackles.
PRCC will induct six members into its Sports Hall of Fame before the game: Former football coach Tim Hatten, quarterback Jimmy Oliver, pitcher Kyle Lindsey, golfer Coby Scarborough, soccer star Breeana Fortenberry and football star Lou Martensen.
Induction ceremonies will begin at 8:45 a.m. at the Technology Center on the campus.
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
Co-Lin at Pearl River
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Dobie Holden Stadium
Comments