Juventus coach: 'Higuain doesn't have to score every match'

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri says he isn't interested in seeing Gonzalo Higuain score every match.
After his Italian-record 90 million euro ($100 million) transfer, Higuain faces former club Napoli on Saturday on a four-match scoring drought.
Allegri says "he's already scored seven goals and at Juve there are other players who score, too. I'm very pleased with what he's doing, even without the ball."
Last season, Higuain scored 36 goals to break a 66-year-old Serie A record.
Allegri says "we're not interested in seeing Higuain score every Sunday. We're interested in going all the way in every competition."
Allegri says Wednesday's Champions League match against Lyon is more important than the Napoli game since the Bianconeri can advance to the knockout stage.
Comments