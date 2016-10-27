NHL Capsules

Max Pacioretty scored the tiebreaking goal in Montreal's three-goal third period as the Canadiens beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 Thursday night for their sixth straight win.
Alex Galchenyuk and Torrey Mitchell also scored to help Montreal improve to 7-0-1, remaining the only NHL team without a regulation loss. Carey Price made 29 saves to win for the fourth time in four starts this season.
Alex Killorn scored the lone goal for the Lightning, who lost against an Eastern-Conference opponent for the first time this season. Ben Bishop stopped 23 shots.
With the scored tied 1-1, Pacioretty got the go-ahead goal at 10:23 by beating Bishop glove-side. Blown coverage by the Lightning left the Canadiens' captain all alone on the edge of the face-off circle, and Bishop couldn't see the shot with Andrew Shaw posted firmly in front of goal.
PENGUINS 4, ISLANDERS 2
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored the tiebreaking goal late in the third period to lead defending champion Pittsburgh.
Patric Hornqvist, Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel also scored — each getting his third of the season — to help the Penguins win for the third time in four games and improve to 5-0-1 at home.
Crosby, playing for the second straight game after missing the first six with a concussion, scored with 2:25 left as he caught a pass from Scott Wilson at the top of the crease and quickly turned to his forehand to put the puck behind Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak. Kessel added a power-play goal to cap the scoring 32 seconds later.
Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 35 shots while starting for the eighth straight game.
Travis Hamonic and Shane Prince scored for the Islanders, and Halak finished with 31 saves.
MAPLE LEAFS 3, PANTHERS 2
TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner had three assists and goalie Frederik Andersen bounced back from a horrid outing as Toronto won for the second time this season.
Marner set up Tyler Bozak for two goals and also assisted James van Riemsdyk. Andersen, who gave up a career-worst seven goals on Tuesday, stopped 29 of 31 shots for the Maple Leafs (2-2-3).
Jonathan Marchessault had both goals for the Panthers. Roberto Luongo made 25 saves.
Andersen was under the microscope heading into the game after another rough start two nights earlier against the Lightning (seven goals on 24 shots).
COYOTES 5, FLYERS 4
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Martin Hanzal and Brad Richardson scored the decisive goals to help Arizona snap a five-game road losing streak.
Jamie McGinn, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Ryan White also scored for the Coyotes, whose two wins this season are both against the Flyers.
The Coyotes salvaged one victory on a season-high, six-game road trip.
Louis Domingue stopped 28 shots and won his first game of the season. He had been 0-4 with a 5.03 goals against average and had stopped only 85 percent of his shots.
Nick Cousins, Brayden Schenn, Andrew MacDonald and Wayne Simmonds scored for the Flyers.
Wild 4, Sabres 0
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Devan Dubnyk made 38 saves for his second straight shutout to lead Minnesota.
Ryan Suter had a goal and an assist, and Joel Ericsson Ek, Jason Zucker and Mikko Koivu also scored. The Wild went 2-1-1 on a four-game road trip to improve to 5-2-1.
Anders Nillson made 18 saves in his second straight start for the Sabres, losers of four in a row.
Minnesota built a two-goal lead in the first period, but Buffalo controlled the action in the second. Dubnyk made 19 saves, including 15 in the first 6:11 of the period, and the Wild killed two penalties.
Suter scored his third goal of the season 2:58 into the third period, sending a wobbly wrist shot from the right circle over Nillson's glove. Koivu added an empty-net goal with 1:09 left.
