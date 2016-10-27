Sports

October 27, 2016 9:34 PM

Titans RB DeMarco Murray returns after hurting foot

The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray has returned after hurting his foot and heading to the locker room just before halftime.

Murray headed to the locker room soon after a 19-yard run on third-and-13 late in the second quarter Thursday night against Jacksonville. But he was back for the Titans' first drive of the third quarter, picking up 3 yards on his first carry. He got his fourth 100-yard rushing performance in the last six games later in the drive.

The NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2014, Murray already had 82 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown . He came in leading the AFC with 633 yards rushing.

That left rookie Derrick Henry to take over, and the Titans took a 27-0 lead into halftime.

