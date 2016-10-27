The Latest: Kirk, Duckworth meet in first televised debate

The Latest on the first televised debate between Republican U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk and Democratic U.S. Rep. Tammy Duckworth (all times local):
7:40 p.m.
Republican U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk touted his bipartisan record and Democratic U.S. Rep. Tammy Duckworth pledged to make working families a priority in the opening remarks of their first televised debate.
The contest is considered one of the most important Senate races this year because it could help determine which party controls the chamber.
Kirk is seen as one of the Senate's most endangered Republican incumbents, and Democrats consider Duckworth's success on Election Day one of the keys to reclaiming a majority in the chamber.
The candidates are debating Thursday evening in an auditorium at the University of Illinois in Springfield to make one of their last pitches to voters before Nov. 8.
Kirk and Duckworth have debated before, but the event in Springfield gives them a chance to reach more voters. The debate will be televised on ABC Newschannel 20.
