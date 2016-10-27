Cibulkova beats Halep, can still reach WTA semifinals

Dominika Cibulkova won her first match at the WTA Finals on Thursday, and still has a chance to reach the semifinals.
Cibulkova beat Simona Halep 6-3, 7-6 (5) and will advance if Angelique Kerber beats Madison Keys in straight sets in the later match.
Both Cibulkova and Halep are 1-2, but Halep has been eliminated. Kerber, 2-0, has already advanced, while Keys needs to win at least one set to also reach Saturday's semifinals.
Cibulkova broke early to take control of the first set. Halep, who had her left knee taped, was in better form in the second set but couldn't get even.
