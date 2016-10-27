Roanoke College dedicating new athletic and academic complex

Roanoke College is dedicating its new athletic and academic complex.
The Morris M. Cregger Center will be dedicated during a ceremony Thursday. The college says that the ceremony will be held in the center's arena and include remarks from Roanoke College's president, Mike Maxey, as well as the director of athletics.
The center is named for Morris Cregger, a 1964 graduate of the school who played four sports while at the college. Cregger is the CEO of Cregger Co. Inc., a South Carolina-based plumbing supply business with 32 locations.
The school says more than $30.5 million was raised for the construction of the 155,000-square-foot center, which opened in August. The center has an indoor track, a health and human performance lab, a training clinic and 10 team locker rooms.
