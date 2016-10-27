Roma midfielder Florenzi out for months after tearing ACL

Roma midfielder Alessandro Florenzi could be out for up to four months after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.
The Italy international was injured during the second half of Roma's 3-1 win at Sassuolo on Wednesday. He was carried off the field in tears.
Roma, which is two points behind Serie A leader Juventus, says Florenzi will undergo surgery on Thursday.
Florenzi is one of the club's key players, giving coach Luciano Spalletti a wealth of options since he can play in defense, midfield or attack.
