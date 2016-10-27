Wednesday's Sports in Brief

PRO BASKETBALL
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers national anthem singer Sevyn Streeter says she was told by the team she could not perform because of her "We Matter" jersey.
She was scheduled to sing before the Sixers' season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but said in an interview with The Associated Press late Wednesday she was told she would not sing just minutes before her performance.
"I'd say two minutes before we were about to walk out ... the organization told me that I could not wear my shirt while singing the national anthem at their game," the R&B singer said by phone. "I was never given any kind of dress code. I was never asked beforehand to show my wardrobe."
The Sixers declined to say why Streeter's performance was canceled.
"The Philadelphia 76ers organization encourages meaningful actions to drive social change. We use our games to bring people together, to build trust and to strengthen our communities. As we move from symbolic gestures to action, we will continue to leverage our platform to positively impact our community," the Sixers said in a statement.
The Sixers had a member of their dance team sing the anthem.
This isn't the first time the Sixers were dragged into a national anthem controversy.
BASEBALL
CLEVELAND (AP) — Jake Arrieta made a teasing run at history, Kyle Schwarber drove in two runs and the Chicago Cubs brushed off a shutout to even the World Series with their first Fall Classic win in 71 years, 5-1 over the Cleveland Indians in Game 2 on Wednesday night.
Arrieta carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning, briefly invoking Don Larsen's name, before the Indians touched him for two hits and a run. However, the right-hander helped give Chicago just what it needed — a split at Progressive Field — before the Cubbies return to their Wrigley Field den for the next three games starting Friday night.
The Cubs hadn't won in the Series since beating Detroit 8-7 in 1945 to force Game 7.
CLEVELAND (AP) — David Ortiz is heading into retirement with some more hardware.
The Boston Red Sox slugger captured the Hank Aaron Award on Wednesday as the top hitter in the American League this season. Budding Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant was honored as the top hitter in the National League.
The award was presented before Game 2 of the World Series between the Cubs and Cleveland. It was determined through a combination of fan voting and a panel that includes Aaron and other Hall of Fame players.
The 40-year-old Ortiz hit .315 with 38 home runs, 127 RBIs and 48 doubles in the 20th and final season of his major league career. His 541 career home runs rank 17th all-time.
The 24-year-old Bryant hit .292 with 39 home runs and 102 RBIs while helping the Cubs cruise to the NL Central title and eventually a spot in the World Series. Shortly after being honored, Bryant singled in the first inning for his first Series hit.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — The 2018 Maui Invitational field will include eight Division I programs for the first time with host Chaminade moving to the opening round every other year.
Chaminade has hosted the tournament since its inception in 1984, but will now play in the opening round in alternating years, starting in 2018.
The 2018 field includes five-time Maui Invitational champion Duke and two-time champion Arizona. It also will include 2009 champion Gonzaga, Xavier, San Diego State, Auburn, Illinois and Iowa State.
This year's tournament includes North Carolina, UConn, Oregon, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Oklahoma State and Georgetown.
Chaminade will play in the championship round the next two tournaments.
DOPING
MONTREAL (AP) — The publication of a final report into Russian state-sponsored doping and corruption at the Sochi Olympics has been delayed to December.
The World Anti-Doping Agency says Canadian law professor Richard McLaren expects to release his second report in "early December."
McLaren's interim report in July implicated Russian minister Vitaly Mutko and more than 20 summer and winter sports. It led WADA to call for a Russian ban from the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.
WADA wanted McLaren to finish by mid-November, when it has board meetings in Glasgow, Scotland.
The latest target confirms McLaren's prediction last month at a FIFA-hosted conference that his work was "at least several months away" from completion.
WADA appointed McLaren in May to investigate corruption claims by Grigory Rodchenkov, the former Moscow testing laboratory director.
