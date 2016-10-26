Benoit Pouliot scores twice, Oilers top Capitals 4-1

Benoit Pouliot scored twice, Cam Talbot made 34 saves and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Wednesday night to stretch their winning streak to four games.
Patrick Maroon and Milan Lucic also scored for the Oilers (6-1-0). They have won four of five games at Rogers Place, their new downtown arena.
Alex Ovechkin scored for the Capitals (3-2-1). Braden Holtby made 25 saves.
Pouliot gave the Oilers a 2-0 lead in the second period. On the first, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins intercepted a pass, danced around defender Dmitry Orlov and put a long shot on net that Pouliot redirected into the Washington net. Late in the period, Pouliot scored his third of the season by banking a shot off of Holtby from behind the Washington net.
Washington cut into the lead nine seconds into the third when Ovechkin slid the puck under Talbot, scoring in his fourth consecutive game.
Edmonton shook off that goal off quickly, Connor McDavid set up Jesse Puljujarvi for an opportunity and Maroon came in to score of the rebound. The Oilers got some insurance midway through the third when Lucic tipped an Andrej Sekera' power-play point shot into the net.
Notes: The teams will meet again Feb. 24 in Washington. ... Edmonton has had the NHL's first star of the week for the first two weeks of the season, with Talbot following McDavid in winning the award Monday.
UP NEXT
Capitals: Washington is at Vanvouver on Saturday night, then will close its Western Canada swing with games in Calgary on Sunday night and Winnipeg on Tuesday night.
Oilers: Edmonton is at Vanvouver on Friday night.
