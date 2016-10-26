Russell Wilson a limited participant in practice for Seattle

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, listed with knee and pectoral injuries.
It's the first time this season that Wilson has not been a full participant in practice. Wilson suffered a sprained ankle and sprained knee in games earlier in the season but still managed to participate fully in practices during the week.
Wilson was listed as having a right pectoral injury coming out of last Sunday's 6-6 tie with Arizona.
A number of other Seahawks players sat during Wednesday's practice after the long overtime game, including Richard Sherman, Bobby Wagner and Michael Bennett. Wide receiver Tyler Lockett (thigh) was also a limited participant.
