Venus Williams, Muguruza, del Potro, Kyrgios to play at MSG

Major champions Juan Martin del Potro, Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza are among the tennis players taking part in exhibition matches at Madison Square Garden on March 6.
Also participating: recently suspended top-15 player Nick Kyrgios.
The 10th anniversary edition of the BNP Paribas Showdown, announced Wednesday, includes the following matchups: 2009 U.S. Open champion del Potro vs. 2014 U.S. Open runner-up Kei Nishikori, seven-time Grand Slam title winner Williams vs. 2016 French Open champion Muguruza, and top American man Jack Sock vs. Kyrgios, who was suspended this month by the ATP for at least three weeks for "tanking" a match and insulting fans.
