Dzingel scores 2 as Senators beat Canucks 3-0

Ryan Dzingel scored two goals and Craig Anderson made 22 saves for his first shutout of the season and the 34th of his career as the Ottawa Senators beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-0 on Tuesday night.
Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored into an empty net for the Senators.
Anderson entered play with a 3.66 goals-against average and an .866 save percentage, but was flawless as Ottawa (4-2-0) opened a three-game road trip through western Canada with a solid defensive effort.
Ryan Miller made 25 stops for Vancouver (4-2-1), which has dropped three straight and lost at home for the first time in 2016-17.
After opening the scoring in the first period, Dzingel added his fourth of the season at 2:12 at of the third, taking a slick no-look feed from Bobby Ryan in front and beating Miller for the first two-goal game of his career.
The 24-year-old played the first five games of the season on Ottawa's fourth line, but was promoted to the second unit with Ryan and Derick Brassard against Vancouver, and made the most of his opportunity.
The Senators had allowed nine goals in third periods coming into Tuesday, and Anderson had to be sharp on a shot off the stick of Bo Horvat from the slot with about 12 minutes left in regulation.
Henrik Sedin had a golden opportunity for Vancouver with under 10 minutes to go, but decided on a pass despite getting a good look at the Ottawa goal with Anderson out of position.
Anderson then stopped Sven Baertschi on a breakaway with six minutes to go to preserve the shutout before Pageau scored his first into an empty net.
The Canucks had their first regulation loss of the season on Sunday, 4-2 at Anaheim, a result that came on the heels of a 4-3 shootout defeat to Los Angeles the previous night.
The Senators, meanwhile, dropped a 4-1 decision at home to Tampa Bay on Saturday.
Troy Stecher made his NHL debut for Vancouver after being called up from the AHL on Monday. The 22-year-old defenseman from nearby Richmond, signed with the organization as a undrafted college free agent in the offseason, and took the place of Christopher Tanev (lower-body injury) alongside Alexander Edler on Vancouver's top pairing.
Ottawa snapped a seven-game losing streak at Rogers Arena dating to 2004.
NOTES: Also missing for Vancouver were Fs Alexandre Burrows (neck) and Derek Dorsett (shoulder). Jayson Megna was recalled from the AHL and suited up for his first game with the club on the fourth line.
UP NEXT:
Senators: Visit Calgary on Friday.
Canucks: host Edmonton on Friday and Washington on Saturday, but after that play just seven of their next 21 at home.
