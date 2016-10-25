Stamkos' 4 points lead Lightning over Maple Leafs

Steven Stamkos matched a career-high with four points — two goals and two assists — and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-3 on Tuesday night.
Frederik Andersen gave up seven goals on only 24 shots, the third time in five starts he has allowed at least five goals and fourth time he's allowed four or more. The 27-year-old has an .851 save percentage so far this season.
Alex Killorn, Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov, Vladislav Namestnikov and Jonathan Drouin added goals for Tampa Bay, while Ben Bishop made 40 saves.
William Nylander, James van Riemsdyk and Auston Matthews scored for the Maple Leafs, who outshot the Lightning 43-24.
Making his first visit of the season to Toronto after spurning the Maple Leafs in free agency, Stamkos scored on his very first shift.
Andrej Sustr intercepted Matthews' failed pass attempt, finding Stamkos in behind the Toronto defense and though the Lightning's captain lost control of the puck, Leafs defenseman Matt Hunwick inadvertently batted it past Andersen.
Stamkos re-signed with the Lightning for eight years and $68 million after flirting briefly with the Leafs ahead of the July 1 signing date.
Killorn upped the Tampa lead to 2-0 six minutes after Stamkos scored.
Stamkos whistled a one-timer past Andersen from the top of the faceoff circle. It was second goal of the game for Stamkos and fifth in six games this season.
Toronto outshot Tampa 13-9 in the first but trailed 3-0.
The Lightning scored their fourth goal on only their 11th shot. Stamkos fired a pass into the slot and the deflected puck eventually made its way to Hedman, who tucked in his first goal this season.
In the second period Peter Holland's shot hit Bishop in the mask. The goaltender fell immediately to the ice and lost teeth on the play. He searched the ice with teammate Brian Boyle, who eventually seemed to locate the lost teeth.
Bishop remained in the game, yielding a late period power-play goal to Nylander. The 20-year-old got his fourth goal and eighth point this season. Nylander, who added a third-period assist, has eight goals and 20 points in his last 18 NHL games and at least a point in five of six games this fall.
Kucherov, Namestnikov and Drouin added third-period goals for Tampa, Van Riemsdyk and Matthews both scored just over a minute apart, but the late rally fell short.
Matthews has 10 points in his first six NHL games, vaulting into first place in the NHL in scoring.
UP NEXT:
Lightning: play at Montreal on Thursday.
Maple Leafs: host Florida on Thursday.
