Arizona hires Boston's Sawdaye as assistant GM to Hazen

The Arizona Diamondbacks have hired Amiel Sawdaye as senior vice president and assistant general manager under Mike Hazen.
The hiring, announced on Tuesday, is the first move made by Hazen since he became Arizona's GM last week.
The 39-year-old Sawdaye spent 15 seasons with the Boston Red Sox and worked with Hazen from 2006-16. Most recently, he served as vice president, amateur and international scouting since January 2015.
Sawdaye also served as assistant director of amateur scouring, scouting assistant and was a baseball operations intern from 2002-03.
