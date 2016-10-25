Dubnyk makes 27 saves, Wild beat Bruins 5-0

Devan Dubnyk made 27 saves, Charlie Coyle and Chris Stewart scored 12 seconds apart and the Minnesota Wild used four second-period goals to beat the Boston Bruins 5-0 on Tuesday night.
Ryan Suter and Jason Zucker each had a goal and an assist for Minnesota, and rookie Joel Eriksson Ek got his first three NHL assists.
Jason Pominville scored in the third period, and Dubnyk got his 20th career shutout and the first for Minnesota this season.
Boston goalies Tuukka Rask (lower body) and Anton Khudobin (right arm/wrist) are both injured, and the Wild capitalized after a lackluster first period.
Malcolm Subban started in net but was pulled after allowing three goals on 16 shots in the first 30:36. Zane McIntyre then made his NHL debut and stopped 15 of 17 shots.
The Wild broke the scoreless tie 5:07 into the second when Coyle tapped in his own rebound, then Minnesota struck again when Zucker slipped a pass from behind the net to Stewart, who hit a one-timer past Subban to put the Wild up 2-0.
Minnesota went up 3-0 on a power-play goal by Suter with 9:24 left in the second. Suter one-timed a crossing pass from Matt Dumba just 5 seconds after Boston defenseman Adam McQuaid was called for cross checking.
Fans mocked Subban's struggles by cheering McIntyre after a routine stop, but there was little else to cheer on the night. Zucker took a pass from Suter with 3:21 left in the second to give the Wild a 4-0 lead after two.
Notes: Subban's only previous NHL experience was a start at St. Louis on Feb. 20, 2015, when he was pulled early in the second period after allowing three goals on six shots. ... Zucker's goal with 3:21 left in the second made him the 16th player to score for the Wild in the first seven games of the season. ... McQuaid made his season debut for Boston after missing the first five games with an upper body injury. ... The Bruins called up McIntyre from AHL Providence earlier in the day. ... Boston C Tim Schaller received his first NHL fighting major after taking on Zac Dalpe 2:04 into the game.
UP NEXT:
Wild: Visit Buffalo on Thursday to close out a four-game road trip.
Bruins: Visit the Rangers on Wednesday night, the first of four straight on the road.
Comments