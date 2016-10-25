Larkin leads Red Wings past Hurricanes 4-2

Dylan Larkin scored two goals to lead the Detroit Red Wings to their fifth consecutive win, a 4-2 decision over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night.
Andreas Athanasiou had a goal and an assist and Thomas Vanek scored for Detroit (5-2-0). Petr Mrazek made 28 saves for the Red Wings, whose last five-game winning streak was Jan. 13-27, 2015.
Jordan Staal and Victor Rask scored for Carolina while Cam Ward stopped 21 shots.
An apparent goal by the Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen with 3:03 left was waved off because he deflected a shot in with a high stick.
Athanasiou gave Detroit a 4-2 lead with 2:56 left in the second period on a wrist shot from the right circle. It was Athanasiou's second goal of the season.
That was after Carolina scored twice in the second to pull within a goal.
Staal put the Hurricanes on the board 6:43 into the middle period when he capitalized on a 2-on-0 break after a turnover in his own zone by Detroit's Frans Nielsen. Staal beat Mrazek high on the glove side for his third goal.
Rask made it 3-2 with 6:48 left in the second period. His shot from low in the left circle went in off Mrazek for Rask's fourth goal. It came four seconds after Detroit defenseman Brendan Smith returned to the ice after a holding penalty.
Vanek opened the scoring 4:53 into the game when he put a one-time shot from the slot through Ward's pads. It was Vanek's fourth goal.
Larkin's first goal of the season came on a breakaway with 8:09 left in the first period. After taking a backhand pass out of the Red Wings zone from left wing Henrik Zetterberg, Larkin made a move and put a backhand shot under the crossbar.
Larkin's second goal was 4:04 later when his attempted pass from along the goal line to Ward's left deflected in off Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce, who was sliding in an attempt to block the pass.
NOTES: Detroit LW Justin Abdelkader missed his second game with a lower body injury. He is listed as day-to-day. . Carolina F Jeff Skinner did not play because of an undisclosed injury. . Hurricanes LW Andrej Nestrasil and RW Martin Frk were both waived by the Red Wings and played on the fourth line Tuesday night with C Jay McClement. . Carolina coach Bill Peters is a former assistant coach with the Red Wings.
UP NEXT:
Hurricanes: Host the New York Rangers on Saturday.
Red Wings: At the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.
