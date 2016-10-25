Maryland picked to win Big Ten women's title

Maryland is the preseason Big Ten women's basketball favorite.
The two-time defending conference champions have three starters back from last season's team that went 31-4. Ohio State was the second choice on the preseason balloting with Indiana and Michigan State tied for third. The Buckeyes are led by preseason conference player of the year Kelsey Mitchell. She averaged 26.1 points last season to help the Buckeyes reach the Sweet 16.
The Hoosiers return all five starters from last season's team that made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
The conference only releases the top three teams in the voting.
Mitchell was joined on the preseason all-conference team by Indiana's Tyra Buss; Iowa's Ally Disterhoft; Maryland's Brionna Jones and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough; Michigan's Katelynn Flaherty; Michigan State's Tori Jankoska; Nebraska's Jessica Shephard; Northwestern's Nia Coffey and Ohio State's Teniya Page.
