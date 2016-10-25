Minnesota Preview Capsule

Minnesota
Last season: 8-23, did not qualify for postseason.
Nickname: Golden Gophers.
Coach: Richard Pitino.
Conference: Big Ten.
Who's gone: G Kevin Dorsey, G Carlos Morris, F Joey King.
Who's back: F Jordan Murphy. Made Big Ten All-Freshman team, averaged 11.6 points, 8.0 rebounds last season; G Nate Mason. Led team in scoring at 13.8 points per game. G Dupree McBrayer. Emerging shooter averaged 7.4 points last season and will be counted on to bring experience and scoring.
Who's new: G Amir Coffey. Highly touted hometown prep star and son of former Gopher standout Richard Coffey. C Reggie Lynch. Illinois State transfer will bring toughness and rebounding to interior. G Akeem Springs, burly grad transfer brings much-needed leadership.
The Skinny: The Gophers are coming off a disastrous 2-16 Big Ten season and the pressure is on Pitino to show the program is on the right track in his fourth season at Minnesota.
