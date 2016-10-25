Sports

October 25, 2016 3:58 PM

St. Stanislaus, Picayune slide in latest AP prep poll; Stone jumps in 5A ranking

Tuesday’s Associated Press high school football rankings were a mixed bag as far as South Mississippi is concerned.

Both No. 6 St. Stanislaus (8-1) and No. 8 Picayune (8-1) slipped in the overall rankings despite winning earning decisive wins over Moss Point and Long Beach.

Picayune earned one first-place vote and leap-frogged Laurel to No. 2 in the Class 5A poll, edging the Golden Tornadoes by one point.

St. Stanislaus remained the top Class 4A school, earning 10 of 12 first-place votes.

Stone High (7-2) jumped into the Class 5A rankings for the first time this year at No. 5 after beating West Harrison 57-14.

Poplarville (7-1) finished just outside the Class 4A Top 5, nine points behind No. 5 Lafayette. The Hornets also received one point in the state-wide rankings.

Resurrection (7-1) remained second in the Class 1A rankings.

Mississippi Prep Polls

Here are Mississippi’s top high school football teams in each class as selected by a panel of Associated Press state sports writers.

Class Overall

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Tupelo (11)

(9-0)

119

2

2. Warren Central (1)

(8-1)

98

6

3. Brandon

(8-2)

86

3

4. Clinton

(8-1)

77

1

(tie) West Point

(9-1)

77

4

6. St. Stanislaus

(8-1)

50

5

7. Madison Central

(6-3-1)

30

T8

8. Picayune

(8-1)

29

7

8. Laurel

(8-1)

29

10

10. Northwest Rankin

(7-3)

22

T8

Others receiving votes: Presbyterian Christian 8, West Lauderdale 6, Hazlehurst 5, Simmons 4, Calhoun City 4, Hattiesburg 3, Prentiss Christian 3, Oxford 2, South Panola 2, Meridian 2, Tylertown 2, Poplarville 1, Pontotoc 1.

Class 6A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Tupelo (11)

(9-0)

119

2

2. Warren Central (1)

(8-1)

106

4

3. Clinton

(8-1)

92

1

4. Brandon

(8-2)

89

3

5. Northwest Rankin

(7-3

37

5

Others receiving votes: Madison Central 30, Horn Lake 7.

Class 5A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. West Point (11)

(8-1)

118

1

2. Picayune (1)

(8-1)

99

3

3. Laurel

(8-1)

98

2

4. Hattiesburg

(8-1)

74

4

5. Stone

(7-2)

32

NR

Others receiving votes: Oxford 19, Grenada 19, Vicksburg 15, Clarksdale 6.

Class 4A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. St. Stanislaus (10)

(8-1)

115

1

2. Pontotoc

(9-1)

91

3

3. Amory

(8-2)

72

5

4. West Lauderdale (2)

(10-0)

67

4

5. Lafayette

(7-2)

49

NR

Others receiving votes: Poplarville 40, Noxubee County 18, Houston 16, Florence 6, McComb 6.

Class 3A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Hazlehurst (7)

(8-2)

105

1

2. Raleigh (4)

(10-0)

104

T2

3. Kemper County

(9-1)

87

T2

4. Tylertown (1)

(9-0)

74

4

5. Charleston

(9-2)

65

5

Others receiving votes: Kossuth 18, East Side 14, Velma Jackson 7, West Marion 6.

Class 2A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Bassfield (9)

(8-2)

115

1

2. Calhoun City (2)

(9-1)

110

2

3. Puckett

(9-1)

84

5

4. Bay Springs

(7-3)

52

4

5. Union

(8-2)

46

3

Others receiving votes: West Tallahatchie 25, East Webster 22, West Bolivar 7, Amite County 7, Pisgah 6, East Union 6.

Class 1A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Simmons (12)

(8-0)

120

1

2. Resurrection Catholic

(7-1)

105

2

3. Nanih Waiya

(9-1)

98

3

4. Lumberton

(7-2)

85

4

5. Smithville

(7-2)

54

5

Others receiving votes: Stringer 18.

Class Private Schools

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Presbyterian Christian (12)

(10-0)

120

1

2. Jackson Prep

(9-1)

104

2

3. Indianola Aca.

(10-0)

76

3

4. Madison-Ridgeland Aca.

(8-3)

73

4

5. Lamar School

(7-2)

63

5

Others receiving votes: Copiah Aca. 16, Prentiss Christian 9, Canton Aca. 7, Adams Christian 6, Pillow Aca. 6.

