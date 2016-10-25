Overreactions: Move over Elliott, Ajayi is NFL's best back

Move over Ezekiel Elliott, Jay Ajayi is the NFL's best running back.
Ajayi tied a league record by surpassing 200 yards rushing for the second straight game, helping the Miami Dolphins win two in a row.
Ajayi ran for 214 yards in a win over Buffalo after totaling 204 yards a week earlier against Pittsburgh. He joins O.J. Simpson, Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams as the only players to have consecutive 200-yard games.
Now, the former fifth-round pick has to wait an extra week to break the record because Miami (3-4) has a bye.
Elliott leads the league in rushing, helping Dallas (5-1) to first place in the NFC East. But the rookie hasn't even had a 150-yard game yet.
Surely, he's no Ajayi.
By the way, Ajayi had 304 career rushing yards before his outburst. He also did it against two of the league's bottom-12 defenses against the run. Let's see how he does against the Jets on Nov. 6. New York is the fourth-ranked run defense in the league.
Here are other overreactions following Week 7:
OVERREACTION: The Vikings are the 2015 Falcons, who started 5-0 and finished 8-8.
REALISTIC REACTION: Minnesota wasn't going 16-0. Besides, the Eagles also dominated the Steelers in Philadelphia and the Vikings could go 9-7 and still outdo Atlanta's finish last year.
---
OVERREACTION: Ben Roethlisberger is the most valuable QB in the NFL. Without him, the Steelers lost 27-16 to Pittsburgh.
REALISTIC REACTION: With Big Ben, Tom Brady and the Patriots still could've won that game.
---
OVERREACTION: The Giants should make Landon Collins a running back. He showed more moves on a 44-yard interception return than any of New York's backs.
REALISTIC REACTION: There's a reason Collins is a safety.
---
OVERREACTION: Don't count the Chargers out in the AFC West. They beat the Falcons on the road after knocking off Denver.
REALISTIC REACTION: Despite two good wins, San Diego (3-4) is still in last place.
---
OVERREACTION: The Pack is back. Aaron Rodgers led Green Bay to an easy win over Chicago.
REALISTIC REACTION: Almost every team beats the Bears (1-6).
---
OVERREACTION: Andrew Luck will never lose to the Titans. He's 10-0 against them.
REALISTIC REACTION: If Marcus Mariota learns to protect the ball, Luck's dominance against Tennessee eventually will end.
---
OVERREACTION: Case Keenum should be benched after throwing four interceptions.
REALISTIC REACTION: Not every pick is on the QB. Three of Keenum's weren't his fault.
---
OVERREACTION: The Cardinals-Seahawks 6-6 tie is indicative of how bad the NFL is this season.
REALISTIC REACTION: Russell Wilson is playing hurt and those are two excellent defenses.
---
OVERREACTION: The Texans (4-3) are the worst first-place team in the NFL.
REALISTIC REACTION: They've lost to the Broncos (5-2), Patriots (6-1) and Vikings (5-1).
---
OVERREACTION: The Browns really are going 0-16. They're on their sixth quarterback in seven games.
REALISTIC REACTION: Johnny Football is available and ... not much good news here, actually.
---
